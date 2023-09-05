US Open Fan Ejected: What Does Deutschland über alles Mean?

The 2023 US Open players have been letting the umpires know if fans are going over the line of acceptable and appropriate behavior at a sporting event.

During a thrilling match on Sunday night between Italian Jannik Sinner and German Alexander Zverev, Zverev told the umpire about a fan uttering offensive German language indicative of the Adolph Hitler era of German rule.

It was “Deutschland über alles.”

There is just no place for xenophobia or any form of discrimination in Tennis.

This was the anthem under Hitler which means “Germany above all”.

Zverev did the right thing by stopping play and addressing the situation.

After the match, Zverev talked about the incident and why he felt it was over the line.

I asked Alexander Zverev what that fan said. "He started signing the anthem of Hitler, back in the day. It was a bit too much. I think he was getting involved in the match too much. Me being German & not really proud of that history, it's not really a great thing to do."



There is no place for that behavior in a professional sporting event in the United States.

Spectators need to be respectful of the athletes.

It is just the latest example of questionable behavior occurring at large events.

Last week, fans stormed the outfield at the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves game because they wanted a selfie with outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

A couple fans ran onto the field and made contact with Ronald Acuña Jr.

And concert fans have started a terrible habit of throwing items on the stage as singers are performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

All of this needs to stop.

