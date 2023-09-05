Tennis News and Rumors

US Open Fan Ejected: What Does Deutschland über alles Mean?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Zverev

The 2023 US Open players have been letting the umpires know if fans are going over the line of acceptable and appropriate behavior at a sporting event.

During a thrilling match on Sunday night between Italian Jannik Sinner and German Alexander Zverev, Zverev told the umpire about a fan uttering offensive German language indicative of the Adolph Hitler era of German rule.

It was “Deutschland über alles.”

This was the anthem under Hitler which means “Germany above all”.

Zverev did the right thing by stopping play and addressing the situation.

After the match, Zverev talked about the incident and why he felt it was over the line.


There is no place for that behavior in a professional sporting event in the United States.

Spectators need to be respectful of the athletes.

It is just the latest example of questionable behavior occurring at large events.

Last week, fans stormed the outfield at the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves game because they wanted a selfie with outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

And concert fans have started a terrible habit of throwing items on the stage as singers are performing.

 

All of this needs to stop.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

