US Open: Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Advance To Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

Wendi Oliveros
For Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, it was a great ending to Labor Day.

Pegula’s day started off badly with a dismissive straight-set loss to the red-hot Madison Keys.


Gauff is preparing for her Tuesday singles quarterfinal match against Jelena Ostapenko who upset World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

Pegula and Gauff’s Round of 16 match got moved up from later in the day outdoors at the Grandstand to the climate-controlled indoors at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite an initial miscommunication that had ticket holders confused, the stadium eventually filled and got behind the American duo.

The pair won in straight sets which gave Pegula a little lift in the day, and Gauff is off the court before 5:30 PM EDT which is very helpful for her in preparation for the Ostapenko match which is expected to begin at 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday.

Gauff and Pegula won the Miami Open this spring but have yet to win a Grand Slam in singles or together as a doubles team.

The opportunities in singles and doubles remain for Gauff and in doubles and mixed doubles (with Austin Krajicek) for Pegula.

Will either or both of these women end up hoisting a US Open championship trophy by the end of the week?

There is a lot of great tennis left in all disciplines so it is way too early to tell.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
