For Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, it was a great ending to Labor Day.

Pegula’s day started off badly with a dismissive straight-set loss to the red-hot Madison Keys.

Nice to see Pegula and Gauff win this match after Pegula’s loss in singles today. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) September 4, 2023



Gauff is preparing for her Tuesday singles quarterfinal match against Jelena Ostapenko who upset World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

Pegula and Gauff’s Round of 16 match got moved up from later in the day outdoors at the Grandstand to the climate-controlled indoors at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite an initial miscommunication that had ticket holders confused, the stadium eventually filled and got behind the American duo.

Huge confusion at the usually expertly run @usopen — Pegula/Gauff doubles match switched up from grandstand to Ashe court at last second, little communication, play has started and still no PA announcement on who if anyone is allowed access to this match. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) September 4, 2023

#USOpen Women’s Doubles might be more electric than NHL playoff hockey. I can’t get enough of the net play. #GAUFF #Pegula — Timothy Andrew (@NASHM0NTY) September 4, 2023

The pair won in straight sets which gave Pegula a little lift in the day, and Gauff is off the court before 5:30 PM EDT which is very helpful for her in preparation for the Ostapenko match which is expected to begin at 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula won their doubles match today 4 and 1 after Pegula lost earlier in singles to Madison Keys Coco will have to come back tomorrow at noon for her singles QF with Ostapenko https://t.co/idoUHHnAtz — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 4, 2023

Gauff and Pegula won the Miami Open this spring but have yet to win a Grand Slam in singles or together as a doubles team.

The opportunities in singles and doubles remain for Gauff and in doubles and mixed doubles (with Austin Krajicek) for Pegula.

Will either or both of these women end up hoisting a US Open championship trophy by the end of the week?

There is a lot of great tennis left in all disciplines so it is way too early to tell.

