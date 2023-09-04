Tennis News and Rumors

US Open: Sunday Was A Great Day For Three American Men

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton logged impressive wins at the US Open on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Taylor Fritz

Fritz continues to sail through the tournament relatively unscathed.

He has yet to drop a set.

Fritz will need all of that reserved energy plus some.

His next opponent will likely be Novak Djokovic who dominated him in Montreal in under an hour two weeks ago.

 

Frances Tiafoe

The 2022 US Open was Frances Tiafoe’s breakout tournament when he defeated Rafael Nadal.

Tiafoe is proving that it was not a fluke as he continues to play well round after round in NYC this year.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is becoming a New York fan-favorite for many reasons.

His energy and interaction with the crowd are off-the-charts.


He defeated fellow American Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 which puts him on a collision course in the quarterfinal with another American Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe calls Shelton “Bugs Bunny.”

