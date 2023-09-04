Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton logged impressive wins at the US Open on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

For the first time since 2005, three American men are in the quarterfinals in singles at the #USOpen. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, James Blake & Robby Ginepri. This time, it is Taylor Fritz along with Frances Tiafoe & Ben Shelton, who’ll face each other Tuesday#getty pic.twitter.com/MfuVgKRgG4 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 4, 2023

Taylor Fritz

Fritz continues to sail through the tournament relatively unscathed.

He has yet to drop a set.

Fourth consecutive straight-set win for 🇺🇸 Taylor Fritz! The World No. 9 beats Stricker to reach his first #USOpen Quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/a7KeSfHnQh — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 4, 2023

Fritz will need all of that reserved energy plus some.

His next opponent will likely be Novak Djokovic who dominated him in Montreal in under an hour two weeks ago.

Frances Tiafoe

The 2022 US Open was Frances Tiafoe’s breakout tournament when he defeated Rafael Nadal.

Tiafoe is proving that it was not a fluke as he continues to play well round after round in NYC this year.

For the first time since 2005, three American men are in the quarterfinals in singles at the #USOpen. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, James Blake & Robby Ginepri. This time, it is Taylor Fritz along with Frances Tiafoe & Ben Shelton, who’ll face each other Tuesday#getty pic.twitter.com/MfuVgKRgG4 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 4, 2023

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is becoming a New York fan-favorite for many reasons.

His energy and interaction with the crowd are off-the-charts.

Ben Shelton was asked what he’s learned about himself: “I learned that I’m not just a tennis player. I don’t just put on a show on court. I treat people the right way & make an impact.. I hope there’s a lot of young people that develop a passion for tennis when they watch me” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UXhbRibu5h — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2023



He defeated fellow American Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 which puts him on a collision course in the quarterfinal with another American Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe calls Shelton “Bugs Bunny.”

Frances Tiafoe on facing Ben Shelton in US Open QF: “It’s a big match. He’s Bugs Bunny. He’s got crazy endless energy. He’s gonna come after me. I’m gonna come after him. It’s gonna be a great battle. We’re gonna compete really hard. I plan on being in the SF” pic.twitter.com/IGecSe4Afx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023