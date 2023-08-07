US soccer may be in the doldrums at the moment, but there’s cause to celebrate for the members of the Women’s National Team (USWNT). The USWNT secured a substantial monetary reward after their exit from the World Cup’s round of 16. Despite their departure marking the earliest in the team’s history, each player bagged a whopping $300,000, highlighting significant progress in the fight for pay equity in the sport.

The World Cup journey may have ended prematurely for the USWNT, but the players are still scoring big, financially speaking. Let’s break down how the pay structure unfolds:

Women’s Team Earnings: In the World Cup, the USWNT earned $3.25 million for reaching the round of 16. Despite this being their earliest exit in the tournament’s history, the earnings are higher than the $2 million they received for winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

This lucrative payout is thanks to the collective bargaining agreements signed by the US women’s and men’s senior national teams in 2022, following a long-standing dispute between members of the women’s team and U.S. Soccer for pay equity.

Parity Achieved?

While this setup faced criticism due to the men’s World Cup’s broader global appeal and larger prize pool, the agreement’s intention was to ensure equal pay, not proportionate winnings. This shift in US Soccer’s financial structure may influence other countries to follow suit and pursue their own equal pay initiatives.

Although the USWNT had a less-than-ideal run in this year’s World Cup, the financial aspect highlights a significant stride towards equal pay in sports. As other countries grapple with pay disparity issues, the USWNT’s journey provides a valuable blueprint for achieving pay equity, turning an on-field loss into a powerful win for the broader cause of equality in sports.

