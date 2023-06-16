USMNT: In a Shocker, Berhalter is Back

In a move that makes zero sense, USMNT is bringing back Gregg Berhalter and no one knows why

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Soccer is reportedly poised to rehire Gregg Berhalter as the head coach of the men’s national team, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The news was first reported by The Athletic and has since been confirmed. While Berhalter’s contract has not been finalized, the decision to bring him back has been made. No one can answer the question, why did it take so long to bring back the ex-head coach who was involved in an absurd amount of drama? If it was going to be him, why not right away?

At halftime of the CONCACAF Nations League Semis, former USMNT Striker Clint Dempsey was critical of the decision, and rightfully so. He makes a great point, how did it take so long to settle on Gregg?

“I’m confused… If you go back with Berhalter then we’ve wasted a lot of time. Why have we wasted this much time to go back with who we had in the beginning?”@Clint_dempsey reacts to the reports of Gregg Berhalter returning as manager of the #USMNT. pic.twitter.com/22Y6yTQBdS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

Drama All Over

Berhalter previously coached the U.S. men’s national team to two regional titles in 2021 and guided them to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. However, he found himself embroiled in a complex situation involving midfielder Gio Reyna and Reyna’s parents, which led to an investigation into a domestic violence incident from 1992 involving Berhalter and his now-wife. The investigation coincided with the expiration of Berhalter’s contract and the departures of sporting director Earnie Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride.

Given the circumstances, Berhalter’s chances of reclaiming the head coach position seemed uncertain. U.S. Soccer had stated that he remained a candidate, but the federation also initiated a broad search, enlisting the consulting firm Sportsology to assist. There were indications that a new coach might not be hired until the summer. However, the investigation ultimately cleared Berhalter for reconsideration, and U.S. Soccer hired Matt Crocker to replace Stewart, who then took charge of the coaching search. After interviewing over 10 candidates, Crocker and U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson settled on Berhalter.

Berhalter Had Support

Throughout the process, several players, including Christian Pulisic, expressed support for Berhalter and praised his previous work with the team. But, what were they supposed to do? Openly talk poorly about their coach in the midst of a World Cup run? This week, as the USMNT gathered in Las Vegas for the CONCACAF Nations League, positive sentiments about Berhalter continued. The news of his imminent return broke just as the team kicked off their semifinal against Mexico. Many players were asked post-game and looked surprised and had no idea.

With Berhalter’s impending return, he will take charge of a team that recently welcomed highly sought-after striker Folarin Balogun, who made his debut as a starter against Mexico after choosing to represent the United States over England and Nigeria. The decision to bring back Berhalter signifies a significant development in U.S. Soccer’s coaching landscape, but also a lack of leadership in the overall decision-making, based on how long it took to not make a change at all.