Venus Williams Deals With Lost Luggage and A First Round Loss In Montreal

Wendi Oliveros
Venus Williams

American tennis player Venus Williams reminds all of us that the life of a professional athlete is not always glamorous.

There is constant travel, and just like the rest of us, lost luggage can pose problems.

On Monday, Williams was still working to track down her luggage while preparing for her match at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal against Madison Keys.

Phone calls apparently were not working so she took her appeal to American Airlines to Instagram.

Check out what she posted on her story.

It reads as follows:

“Dear @americanair,  I love flying with you all. Im even in the million mile club! I’m not sure why you sent my bag to the Bahamas when I was traveling to Montreal. Now I have a match today. I’ve been trying to get my bags for 3 days now. I think I spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all which has become my full time job day and night. This has been so much fun!”

It is not clear if Williams got her bags before taking the court against Madison Keys.

To add insult to injury, Keys defeated Venus in straight sets by the score of 6-2, 7-5; it took Keys nine match points to secure the win.


Venus was one of several Grand Slam champions in the field for the tournament.

Others are Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, and Petra Kvitova.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is this tournament marks the return of 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki who has not played competitively since retiring after the 2020 Australian Open.

In her first match back, Wozniacki faces Australian Kimberly Birrell on Tuesday, August 8.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
