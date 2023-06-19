Tennis News and Rumors

Venus Williams Turns Back Time With 3 Set Win Over Camila Giorgi

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever

Venus Williams needed all the tools in her skill set to defeat Italy’s Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Classic at Birmingham.

She won a three-set thriller in 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Williams is currently ranked 697th in the world and Giorgi is 48th.

This match had a little bit of everything.

1. There Were Two Tiebreakers

Both of the sets Venus won, the first and third, were settled with tiebreakers resulting in 7-6 outcomes for Williams.

2. There Was An Injury Timeout 

Venus had a knee injury that required an injury timeout, and she finished the match with her knee tightly wrapped.

3. There Were 120 MPH Serves

43-year-old Venus Williams has not unloaded a 120-mile-per-hour serve for years so it was welcomed and needed to get past Giorgi.

4. There Was A Lot Of Heart

If anyone believes that Venus does not still have a strong desire to win, all he or she needs to do is to see her reaction after the match point.

 

Venus has not beaten a Top 50 player in years so this was a huge confidence booster.

As always, Venus was gracious to her opponent and appreciative of the crowd.

It is worth saying again that no one knows how much Venus has left in the tank, but any time she steps on the court tennis fans should appreciate the effort.

Today was a perfect example of that.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
