Venus Williams needed all the tools in her skill set to defeat Italy’s Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Classic at Birmingham.

She won a three-set thriller in 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Williams is currently ranked 697th in the world and Giorgi is 48th.

This match had a little bit of everything.

1. There Were Two Tiebreakers

Both of the sets Venus won, the first and third, were settled with tiebreakers resulting in 7-6 outcomes for Williams.

2. There Was An Injury Timeout

Venus had a knee injury that required an injury timeout, and she finished the match with her knee tightly wrapped.

Venus Williams slips & falls against Camila Giorgi. This could’ve been a lot worse. She’s already playing with an injured knee. Thankfully she’s okay 🙏🏼 The crowd cheered for her as she got back up to her feet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U93EeolUvz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 19, 2023

3. There Were 120 MPH Serves

43-year-old Venus Williams has not unloaded a 120-mile-per-hour serve for years so it was welcomed and needed to get past Giorgi.

Venus Williams: “I hadn’t played her in so long..I think she loves this surface… She’s dangerous out here.” Interviewer: “So are you” Venus: “Oh, thank you! And I hit some servers at 120 mph today so I was like ‘Oh my god. There it is. I’ve missed you!’” 😂 Always charming 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wf6jOMGcaZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 19, 2023

4. There Was A Lot Of Heart

If anyone believes that Venus does not still have a strong desire to win, all he or she needs to do is to see her reaction after the match point.

Venus Williams is glowing & smiling after getting her first top 50 win in 3 years & 8 months. You can see on her face just how much this win means to her. Reminding everyone that she will always belong here. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/orgUqhQke9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 19, 2023

Venus has not beaten a Top 50 player in years so this was a huge confidence booster.

As always, Venus was gracious to her opponent and appreciative of the crowd.

It is worth saying again that no one knows how much Venus has left in the tank, but any time she steps on the court tennis fans should appreciate the effort.

Today was a perfect example of that.

