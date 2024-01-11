Warriors Showing Interest in Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors have undergone a lot of turmoil this season. Draymond Green has been in trouble with the league and Klay Thompson has been inconsistent. Even Steph Curry has had a few off shooting nights. The team knows some changes need to happen. They appear to have their sights on Toronto Raptors power forward, Pascal Siakam. Siakam is one star name that has popped up in recent trade rumors. The stretch-four has been linked to teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers. However, the Golden State Warriors are the newest team to emerge in the Siakam sweepstakes per Shams Charania.

“The Warriors have a level of interest in Pascal Siakam, I’m told. But right now, they need to figure out internally. “Draymond Green is on his way back, see how he looks with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga and this group … so right now there’s going to be a little bit of a patient approach from them,” said Charania.

It has been reported that Pascal Siakam wants to test free agency this coming summer, but the right team could potentially convince him to sign a contract extension.

Golden State Warriors Could Make a Run at Pascal Siakam

Would Pascal Siakam Fit in Golden State?

The Warriors are of course, known for utilizing their ability to stretch the floor. Siakam is a stretch-four, but is also adept at finishing around the rim. The question is who the team would have to give up to acquire the former Most Improved Player of the Year. Siakam would most likely thrive in Golden State’s offense that is predicated on spacing the floor and giving shooting opportunities to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Not to mention, he would be a more stable offensive option than Draymond Green at the power forward position.

Even if the Warriors retain Green, the Warriors could also plug Siakam at the center spot for small-ball rotations. On the season, Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 5.0 assists, 6.4 total rebounds per game, and effective field goal percentage of 56.0 percent. With the Toronto Raptors leaning towards a youth movement revolving around Scottie Barnes for the future, the Golden State Warriors could potentially snag Siakam for a decent price. However, they must resolve any potential locker room turmoil before making any drastic decisions.

Every Player Besides Steph Curry Available for the Right Price

Shams Charania also reported that the Warriors were willing to consider trading any of their players outside of Steph Curry.

“The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table,” said Shams Charania. “That’s their mindset. Realistically, there’s an asterisk. Klay Thompson, would they want to keep him long-term and keep him in Golden State? I think that’s been their hope. They have not been able to reach a contract extension with him. And Draymond Green just got [re-signed to] an extension. Those have been their three core guys. “In the front office, they’re big fans of Jonathan Kuminga, they’re big fans of Brandon Podziemski, big fans of Trace Jackson-Davis. But [Andrew] Wiggins and everyone else on that roster, except Steph Curry, has to be in play for this team. “They’re going to be looking to make moves.”

With this in mind, the Toronto Raptors also have the chance to get a nice haul if they do trade Siakam to the Golden State Warriors.