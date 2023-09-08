Novak Djokovic is in the US Open 2023 finals.

He awaits the winner of the Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev semifinal match.

Djokovic at 36 years old is dealing with the conditions very well at the US Open.

However, no one is talking about that right now.

They are talking about how he mimicked Ben Shelton after defeating him.

Recall that Ben Shelton hung up an imaginary phone after his quarterfinal victory.

He later said it was a common celebration at Florida (where he went to school for two years).

Ben Shelton on his post-match phone celebration: “For me, it’s kind of like I’m saying I’m dialed in. That’s what it is for me. I’m really close friends with a lot track & field athletes who train at the University of Florida. One in particular, Grant Holloway, who’s won the… pic.twitter.com/xWnBO8jRvD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2023

But Djokovic obviously planned to use that same motion because he did it immediately as he was walking to the net to Shelton after winning the match.

Novak Djokovic hangs up the phone on Ben Shelton after completing a semifinal win at the US Open. 🎾☎️ “Djokovic mocking Shelton’s celebration from the other day, hanging up the phone.”- Chris Fowler pic.twitter.com/kPAaltxknw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023



To add more drama, he did not applaud for Shelton when he left the stadium.

He was organizing his things and getting a drink.

The internet is divided as to whether his behavior was necessary with two prevailing opinions being voiced.

They are as follows:

1. Ben Shelton is cocky, and Novak Djokovic was putting him in his place.

Haha 😂 Novak did Put the phone down signal ☎️ as Ben was doing in the previous rounds 😊. The Greatest of All Time Novak Djokovic puts Shelton in his place 🙌.#djokovic𓃵 #NoleFam #USOpen #Djokovic #USOpen2023 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/ymnyguiZkY — Shane Gupta (@Shanegupta22) September 8, 2023

Shelton lets his emotions show on the court.

And he is exuberant when he is winning points.

Some find that behavior to be a bit over the top.

2. Ben is 20, and Novak is 36; he should be more mature.

Others believed that Novak was mocking Ben, and he had no business doing that especially since he was victorious.

Novak Djokovic just HUNG UP THE PHONE ON BEN SHELTON. Literally. He mimicked his celebration. I mean, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4), fourth Slam final of the season and everything, but let’s not bury the lede here: Djokovic did the “dialled in” thing! And not with a smile. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 8, 2023

Novak has made a career out of winning and mocking other players so in some senses, this is not new though the intent seems different than just for humor.

He’s got all the jokes. 😂 Can you tell us who @DjokerNole is impersonating?? pic.twitter.com/OrtiL2UK3Q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2023

Regardless, the internet is abuzz about this instead of the tennis match.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023