Was Novak Djokovic’s Celebratory Phone Hangup Necessary After Beating Ben Shelton?

Wendi Oliveros
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is in the US Open 2023 finals.

He awaits the winner of the Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev semifinal match.

Djokovic at 36 years old is dealing with the conditions very well at the US Open.

However, no one is talking about that right now.

They are talking about how he mimicked Ben Shelton after defeating him.

Recall that Ben Shelton hung up an imaginary phone after his quarterfinal victory.

He later said it was a common celebration at Florida (where he went to school for two years).

But Djokovic obviously planned to use that same motion because he did it immediately as he was walking to the net to Shelton after winning the match.


To add more drama, he did not applaud for Shelton when he left the stadium.

He was organizing his things and getting a drink.

The internet is divided as to whether his behavior was necessary with two prevailing opinions being voiced.

They are as follows:

1. Ben Shelton is cocky, and Novak Djokovic was putting him in his place.

Shelton lets his emotions show on the court.

And he is exuberant when he is winning points.

Some find that behavior to be a bit over the top.

2. Ben is 20, and Novak is 36; he should be more mature.

Others believed that Novak was mocking Ben, and he had no business doing that especially since he was victorious.

Novak has made a career out of winning and mocking other players so in some senses, this is not new though the intent seems different than just for humor.

 

Regardless, the internet is abuzz about this instead of the tennis match.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
