WATCH: Andy Murray Wins Wildest Tennis Point of 2023 Australian Open

Scotland’s Andy Murray was involved in one of the wildest tennis points in recent memory when he broke Thanasi Kokkinakis’ serve in the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday. Murray, who is renowned for his strong baseline defense returned smash after smash, and Kokkinakis simply could not put the resilient veteran away. After being 2-0 down, Murray defied his age to produce a stunning comeback and win 3-2 in the 5 hour 45 minute marathon.

Murray’s Epic Point Starts the Comeback

Andy Murray stunned the Melbourne crowd after coming back to win despite being down 2-0 to home crowd favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 35-year-old three-time Grand Slam winning Brit looked like his old self in parts as he advanced to the third round in the Australian Open.

In the midst of the comeback was one of the greatest points that we have witnessed in a while. Kokkinakis was 2-0 and a break up in the third and trying to consolidate the break. However, Murray had other ideas.

How the Point Played Out

With a big forehand putting Murray on the back foot, he was behind in the point from the start. Murray scrambled to play a defensive lob and the crowd expected the point to be over. But Murray, the man with the metal hip, scarpered over to chase it down a smash and stick another ball back in the air.

Kokkinakis again failed to put it away with another smash as the Scot kept on scrambling like a man possessed. He gave Kokkinakis a third chance to put it away, but the Australian failed again as Murray somehow kept getting it back. The crowd at the Margaret Court Arena had now almost switched to Murray for a point. And this time he managed to force Kokkinakis back to the baseline with a sublime lob.

Kokkinakis once again smashed it back, but off the bounce this time, and the wall that is Murray again got it back. Kokkinakis, maybe in anger or frustration, let a massive forehand rip and hit it about halfway the net. Thanasi’s racquet was slammed to the ground and Murray wanted to hear more from the Aussie crowd.

It was a truly incredible point. One that sums up Andy Murray’s career, gutsy, determined, and classy.

That point spurred Murray on to turn the match around. He ran out an eventual winner in five sets after a marathon 5 hours and 45 minutes at around 4 am in Melbourne. It is the third-latest ever finish to a tennis match.