Tennis News and Rumors

WATCH: Andy Murray Wins Wildest Tennis Point of 2023 Australian Open

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
andy murray
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Scotland’s Andy Murray was involved in one of the wildest tennis points in recent memory when he broke Thanasi Kokkinakis’ serve in the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday. Murray, who is renowned for his strong baseline defense returned smash after smash, and Kokkinakis simply could not put the resilient veteran away. After being 2-0 down, Murray defied his age to produce a stunning comeback and win 3-2 in the 5 hour 45 minute marathon.

Murray’s Epic Point Starts the Comeback

Andy Murray stunned the Melbourne crowd after coming back to win despite being down 2-0 to home crowd favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 35-year-old three-time Grand Slam winning Brit looked like his old self in parts as he advanced to the third round in the Australian Open.

In the midst of the comeback was one of the greatest points that we have witnessed in a while. Kokkinakis was 2-0 and a break up in the third and trying to consolidate the break. However, Murray had other ideas.

How the Point Played Out

With a big forehand putting Murray on the back foot, he was behind in the point from the start. Murray scrambled to play a defensive lob and the crowd expected the point to be over. But Murray, the man with the metal hip, scarpered over to chase it down a smash and stick another ball back in the air.

Kokkinakis again failed to put it away with another smash as the Scot kept on scrambling like a man possessed. He gave Kokkinakis a third chance to put it away, but the Australian failed again as Murray somehow kept getting it back. The crowd at the Margaret Court Arena had now almost switched to Murray for a point. And this time he managed to force Kokkinakis back to the baseline with a sublime lob.

Kokkinakis once again smashed it back, but off the bounce this time, and the wall that is Murray again got it back. Kokkinakis, maybe in anger or frustration, let a massive forehand rip and hit it about halfway the net. Thanasi’s racquet was slammed to the ground and Murray wanted to hear more from the Aussie crowd.

It was a truly incredible point. One that sums up Andy Murray’s career, gutsy, determined, and classy.

That point spurred Murray on to turn the match around. He ran out an eventual winner in five sets after a marathon 5 hours and 45 minutes at around 4 am in Melbourne. It is the third-latest ever finish to a tennis match.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
andy murray

WATCH: Andy Murray Wins Wildest Tennis Point of 2023 Australian Open

Author image David Evans  •  27min
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Rise of American tennis prominent at 2023 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Stuns Emma Raducanu in Australian Open 2nd Round
Coco Gauff Stuns Emma Raducanu in Australian Open 2nd Round
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Mackenzie McDonald stuns Rafael Nadal in second round of the 2023 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Australian Open Bans Russian, Belarusian Flags For Grand Slam
Australian Open Bans Russian, Belarusian Flags For Grand Slam
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Top seven first round matches at 2023 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal's Final Australian Open?
Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal’s Final Australian Open?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top