WATCH: Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Lays Out Flare-Wielding Animal Rights Protester

The San Francisco 49ers ran out comfortable victors on Monday night as they stormed towards a 24-9 win, but it was the LA Rams‘ Bobby Wagner who stole the headlines.

While the pitch invader was initially thought to be a chancy fan, he has now been identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor of the group Direct Action Everywhere.

It is thought Taylor was attempting to raise awareness surrounding the trial of two fellow activists, who are accused of ‘rescuing’ pigs from slaughter from a farm in Utah.

While he had a partner who failed to make it onto the field after being stopped by security, the activist made it across the entire width of the pitch wielding a pink flare. With officials struggling to keep up with him, linebacker duo Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley decided to use their defensive ability to take matters into their own hands.

While in stark contrast to the rest of the game where Wagner struggled and strained to get anywhere near Niners receiver Deebo Samuel, the 32-year-old proceeded to step out from the sidelines and inflict a monumental truck to stop the protester in his tracks.

See below for footage of the hit.

The activist group later revealed on Twitter that the pair had been released from custody, and Taylor who had made it onto the pitch had a few burns and bruises from Wagner’s truck.

RELEASED: Alex and Allison, the 2 activists who disrupted tonight’s NFL game, have been released from police custody. Alex, who was tackled by Bobby Wagner, has a burn on his arm. Otherwise, they’re a bit beaten up but in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/svajBkuDz3 — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) October 4, 2022

Elsewhere the 49ers, who are now 2-2 and +750 to clinch the NFC on NFL betting, put on an immense defensive display of their own to limit the Rams to just nine points. LA quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked an incredible seven times throughout, with Nick Bosa accounting for two to give him an NFL-best six for the season.