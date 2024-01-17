MLB News and Rumors

What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
USATSI_20134528 (1)

As the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024, the most pressing question will be: when does 2024 MLB Spring Training begin?! Well, fear not! We’ve got youse covered with all the important dates from MLB Spring Training’s Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

Here’s a look at 2024 MLB Spring Training reporting dates including pitchers & catchers and position players report dates.

Cactus League

What is the Cactus League?

The Cactus League is the Arizona based Spring Training sites for half of the teams in Major League Baseball. Former Big League owner Bill Veeck is credited with the “creation” of the Cactus League in 1946 when he had his Cleveland Indians club train in Tuscon. He convinced the New York Baseball Giants to train in Phoenix during that same period thus creating the Cactus League. Spring Training was heavily skewed towards Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split with the Grapefruit League in Florida.

Team Pitchers & Catchers Report Position Players Report First Spring Training Game Spring Training Ball Park Spring Training City
Arizona Diamondbacks Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
Chicago Cubs Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. White Sox Sloan Park Mesa
Chicago White Sox Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Cubs Camelback Ranch Glendale
Cincinnati Reds Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Guardians Goodyear Park Goodyear
Cleveland Guardians Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Reds Goodyear Park Goodyear
Colorado Rockies Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 23 vs. Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
Kansas City Royals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Rangers Suprise Stadium Suprise
Los Angeles Angels Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Dodgers Tempe Diablo Stadium Tempe
Los Angeles Dodgers Fri., Feb. 9 Wed., Feb. 14 Feb. 22 at Padres Camelback Ranch Glendale
Milwaukee Brewers Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 23 at Padres American Family Fields of Phoenix Phoenix
Oakland Athletics Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Rockies (SS) Hohokam Stadium Mesa
San Diego Padres Sun., Feb. 11 Fri., Feb. 16 Feb. 22 vs. Dodgers Peoria Sports Complex Peoria
San Francisco Giants Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Cubs Scottsdale Stadium Scottsdale
Seattle Mariners Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at White Sox Peoria Sports Complex Peoria
Texas Rangers Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. Royals Suprise Stadium Suprise

 

Grapefruit League

What is the Grapefruit League?

The Philadelphia Phillies are credited with being the first Major League team to train in Florida when they took up a two-week residence in Jacksonville prior to the 1889 season. But don’t give the Fightins’ too much credit, it wasn’t until 1913 that training in Florida became the norm. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians moved their training sites to Florida, Tampa and Pensacola respectively, prior to the 1913 season. The majority of MLB Spring Training games were played in Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split between Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona.

Team Pitchers & Catchers Report Position Players Report First Spring Training Game Spring Training Ball Park Spring Training City
Atlanta Braves Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Rays CoolToday Park North Port
Baltimore Orioles Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Red Sox Ed Smith Stadium Sarasota
Boston Red Sox Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. Northeastern Univ. JetBlue Park Fort Myers
Detroit Tigers Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Yankees Joker Marchant Stadium Lakeland
Houston Astros Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Nationals Ballpark of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach
Miami Marlins Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Cardinals (SS) Roger Dean Stadium Jupiter
Minnesota Twins Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24 vs. Pirates Hammond Stadium Fort Myers
New York Mets Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Cardinals (SS) Clover Park Port St. Lucie
New York Yankees Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Tigers George M. Steinbrenner Field Tampa
Philadelphia Phillies Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. at Blue Jays BayCare Ballpark Clearwater
Pittsburgh Pirates Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. at Twins LECOM Park Bradenton
St. Louis Cardinals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. vs. Marlins (SS) Roger Dean Stadium Jupiter
Tampa Bay Rays Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Braves Charlotte Sports Park Port Charlotte
Toronto Blue Jays Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Phillies TD Ballpark Dunedin
Washington Nationals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Astros Ballpark of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach

 

Other Key Spring Training Dates

  • March 9-10: Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play a pair of Grapefruit League games from Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
  • March 14-17: MLB Spring Breakout 2024: A series of prospect-based games for all 30-MLB teams to be played at Spring Training sites.
  • March 20-21: The MLB Seoul Series will take place in Seoul, South Korea featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres. Unlike the Rays-Red Sox Dominican Series, the Seoul Series will count towards regular season standings. The two clubs will return stateside to finish Cactus League play before the 2024 MLB regular season begins.
  • March 28: 2024 MLB regular season begins!

RELATED: MLB SPRING BREAKOUT: MLB’s Newest Concept to Showcase MLB Prospects

 

Topics  
MLB MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21428720_168396541_lowres-2

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman to miss 2024 with shoulder surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21322622_168396541_lowres-2
Reds trade relief pitcher Daniel Duarte to Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21509047_168396541_lowres-2
Reds sign relief pitcher Brent Suter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18079698_168396541_lowres-2
Giants sign pitcher Jordan Hicks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Stroman Cubs
Yankees sign starting pitcher Marcus Stroman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Soto Yankees
MLB Arbitration Deadline: Monster Deals Highlight the MLB Arbitration Deadline including $31MM to Juan Soto!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Jim Palmer
Top 10 Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitchers All-Time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top