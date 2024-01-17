What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!

As the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024, the most pressing question will be: when does 2024 MLB Spring Training begin?! Well, fear not! We’ve got youse covered with all the important dates from MLB Spring Training’s Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.
Here’s a look at 2024 MLB Spring Training reporting dates including pitchers & catchers and position players report dates.
Cactus League
What is the Cactus League?
The Cactus League is the Arizona based Spring Training sites for half of the teams in Major League Baseball. Former Big League owner Bill Veeck is credited with the “creation” of the Cactus League in 1946 when he had his Cleveland Indians club train in Tuscon. He convinced the New York Baseball Giants to train in Phoenix during that same period thus creating the Cactus League. Spring Training was heavily skewed towards Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split with the Grapefruit League in Florida.
|Team
|Pitchers & Catchers Report
|Position Players Report
|First Spring Training Game
|Spring Training Ball Park
|Spring Training City
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 at Rockies
|Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
|Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
|Chicago Cubs
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 vs. White Sox
|Sloan Park
|Mesa
|Chicago White Sox
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 at Cubs
|Camelback Ranch
|Glendale
|Cincinnati Reds
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 at Guardians
|Goodyear Park
|Goodyear
|Cleveland Guardians
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 vs. Reds
|Goodyear Park
|Goodyear
|Colorado Rockies
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 23 vs. Rockies
|Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
|Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
|Kansas City Royals
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 at Rangers
|Suprise Stadium
|Suprise
|Los Angeles Angels
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 vs. Dodgers
|Tempe Diablo Stadium
|Tempe
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Fri., Feb. 9
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Feb. 22 at Padres
|Camelback Ranch
|Glendale
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 23 at Padres
|American Family Fields of Phoenix
|Phoenix
|Oakland Athletics
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 vs. Rockies (SS)
|Hohokam Stadium
|Mesa
|San Diego Padres
|Sun., Feb. 11
|Fri., Feb. 16
|Feb. 22 vs. Dodgers
|Peoria Sports Complex
|Peoria
|San Francisco Giants
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 vs. Cubs
|Scottsdale Stadium
|Scottsdale
|Seattle Mariners
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 at White Sox
|Peoria Sports Complex
|Peoria
|Texas Rangers
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 vs. Royals
|Suprise Stadium
|Suprise
Grapefruit League
What is the Grapefruit League?
The Philadelphia Phillies are credited with being the first Major League team to train in Florida when they took up a two-week residence in Jacksonville prior to the 1889 season. But don’t give the Fightins’ too much credit, it wasn’t until 1913 that training in Florida became the norm. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians moved their training sites to Florida, Tampa and Pensacola respectively, prior to the 1913 season. The majority of MLB Spring Training games were played in Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split between Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona.
|Team
|Pitchers & Catchers Report
|Position Players Report
|First Spring Training Game
|Spring Training Ball Park
|Spring Training City
|Atlanta Braves
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 at Rays
|CoolToday Park
|North Port
|Baltimore Orioles
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 vs. Red Sox
|Ed Smith Stadium
|Sarasota
|Boston Red Sox
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 23 vs. Northeastern Univ.
|JetBlue Park
|Fort Myers
|Detroit Tigers
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 vs. Yankees
|Joker Marchant Stadium
|Lakeland
|Houston Astros
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 at Nationals
|Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
|West Palm Beach
|Miami Marlins
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 at Cardinals (SS)
|Roger Dean Stadium
|Jupiter
|Minnesota Twins
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb 24 vs. Pirates
|Hammond Stadium
|Fort Myers
|New York Mets
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 vs. Cardinals (SS)
|Clover Park
|Port St. Lucie
|New York Yankees
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 at Tigers
|George M. Steinbrenner Field
|Tampa
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb 24. at Blue Jays
|BayCare Ballpark
|Clearwater
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb 24. at Twins
|LECOM Park
|Bradenton
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb 24. vs. Marlins (SS)
|Roger Dean Stadium
|Jupiter
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 vs. Braves
|Charlotte Sports Park
|Port Charlotte
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Thurs., Feb. 15
|Tues., Feb. 20
|Feb. 24 vs. Phillies
|TD Ballpark
|Dunedin
|Washington Nationals
|Wed., Feb. 14
|Mon., Feb. 19
|Feb. 24 at Astros
|Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
|West Palm Beach
Other Key Spring Training Dates
- March 9-10: Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play a pair of Grapefruit League games from Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
- March 14-17: MLB Spring Breakout 2024: A series of prospect-based games for all 30-MLB teams to be played at Spring Training sites.
- March 20-21: The MLB Seoul Series will take place in Seoul, South Korea featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres. Unlike the Rays-Red Sox Dominican Series, the Seoul Series will count towards regular season standings. The two clubs will return stateside to finish Cactus League play before the 2024 MLB regular season begins.
- March 28: 2024 MLB regular season begins!
