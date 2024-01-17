What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!

As the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024, the most pressing question will be: when does 2024 MLB Spring Training begin?! Well, fear not! We’ve got youse covered with all the important dates from MLB Spring Training’s Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

Here’s a look at 2024 MLB Spring Training reporting dates including pitchers & catchers and position players report dates.

Cactus League

What is the Cactus League?

The Cactus League is the Arizona based Spring Training sites for half of the teams in Major League Baseball. Former Big League owner Bill Veeck is credited with the “creation” of the Cactus League in 1946 when he had his Cleveland Indians club train in Tuscon. He convinced the New York Baseball Giants to train in Phoenix during that same period thus creating the Cactus League. Spring Training was heavily skewed towards Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split with the Grapefruit League in Florida.

Team Pitchers & Catchers Report Position Players Report First Spring Training Game Spring Training Ball Park Spring Training City Arizona Diamondbacks Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Chicago Cubs Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. White Sox Sloan Park Mesa Chicago White Sox Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Cubs Camelback Ranch Glendale Cincinnati Reds Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Guardians Goodyear Park Goodyear Cleveland Guardians Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Reds Goodyear Park Goodyear Colorado Rockies Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 23 vs. Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Kansas City Royals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 at Rangers Suprise Stadium Suprise Los Angeles Angels Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Dodgers Tempe Diablo Stadium Tempe Los Angeles Dodgers Fri., Feb. 9 Wed., Feb. 14 Feb. 22 at Padres Camelback Ranch Glendale Milwaukee Brewers Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 23 at Padres American Family Fields of Phoenix Phoenix Oakland Athletics Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Rockies (SS) Hohokam Stadium Mesa San Diego Padres Sun., Feb. 11 Fri., Feb. 16 Feb. 22 vs. Dodgers Peoria Sports Complex Peoria San Francisco Giants Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Cubs Scottsdale Stadium Scottsdale Seattle Mariners Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at White Sox Peoria Sports Complex Peoria Texas Rangers Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. Royals Suprise Stadium Suprise

Grapefruit League

What is the Grapefruit League?

The Philadelphia Phillies are credited with being the first Major League team to train in Florida when they took up a two-week residence in Jacksonville prior to the 1889 season. But don’t give the Fightins’ too much credit, it wasn’t until 1913 that training in Florida became the norm. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians moved their training sites to Florida, Tampa and Pensacola respectively, prior to the 1913 season. The majority of MLB Spring Training games were played in Florida until the early 2010’s when it became an even split between Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona.

Team Pitchers & Catchers Report Position Players Report First Spring Training Game Spring Training Ball Park Spring Training City Atlanta Braves Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Rays CoolToday Park North Port Baltimore Orioles Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Red Sox Ed Smith Stadium Sarasota Boston Red Sox Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 23 vs. Northeastern Univ. JetBlue Park Fort Myers Detroit Tigers Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Yankees Joker Marchant Stadium Lakeland Houston Astros Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Nationals Ballpark of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach Miami Marlins Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Cardinals (SS) Roger Dean Stadium Jupiter Minnesota Twins Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24 vs. Pirates Hammond Stadium Fort Myers New York Mets Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Cardinals (SS) Clover Park Port St. Lucie New York Yankees Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 at Tigers George M. Steinbrenner Field Tampa Philadelphia Phillies Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. at Blue Jays BayCare Ballpark Clearwater Pittsburgh Pirates Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. at Twins LECOM Park Bradenton St. Louis Cardinals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb 24. vs. Marlins (SS) Roger Dean Stadium Jupiter Tampa Bay Rays Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 vs. Braves Charlotte Sports Park Port Charlotte Toronto Blue Jays Thurs., Feb. 15 Tues., Feb. 20 Feb. 24 vs. Phillies TD Ballpark Dunedin Washington Nationals Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19 Feb. 24 at Astros Ballpark of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach

Other Key Spring Training Dates

March 9-10: Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play a pair of Grapefruit League games from Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play a pair of Grapefruit League games from Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. March 14-17: MLB Spring Breakout 2024: A series of prospect-based games for all 30-MLB teams to be played at Spring Training sites.

MLB Spring Breakout 2024: A series of prospect-based games for all 30-MLB teams to be played at Spring Training sites. March 20-21: The MLB Seoul Series will take place in Seoul, South Korea featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres. Unlike the Rays-Red Sox Dominican Series, the Seoul Series will count towards regular season standings. The two clubs will return stateside to finish Cactus League play before the 2024 MLB regular season begins.

The MLB Seoul Series will take place in Seoul, South Korea featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres. Unlike the Rays-Red Sox Dominican Series, the Seoul Series will count towards regular season standings. The two clubs will return stateside to finish Cactus League play before the 2024 MLB regular season begins. March 28: 2024 MLB regular season begins!