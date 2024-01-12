Dan Lanning may be towards the top of Alabama’s wishlist when it comes to their next head coach. But Lanning has said that he is staying at Oregon. However, generally, money talks, and if the Crimson Tide can offer Lanning enough, the tone could shift. Even if they can convince Lanning to head to Tuscaloosa to replace Nick Saban, there is still the small problem of his buyout. Let’s take a look at just how much Dan Lanning’s buyout is with the Ducks.

Dan Lanning Contract Extension Leads to $7 Million Salary

In July 2023, Lanning signed an extension with the Oregon Ducks to keep him with the program until 2028. That deal was worth a massive $45 million and put his annual salary in the region of $7 million.

He was the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 (RIP) and sits comfortably in the top 20 highest-earning coaches nationwide. But Alabama could offer Lanning a seven-figure salary and a better opportunity to recruit in down south.

Lanning has publicly stated he is staying at Oregon, but we all know that narrative could change if the price is right. If Lanning does decide to join the Tide, there is the small problem for Alabama of his buyout.

How Much is Dan Lanning’s Buyout?

When Lanning signed his extension, Oregon knew they had their man and made sure it would be difficult for any other school to get their grubby little mitts on him. Lanning’s buyout should he leave for another team before the end of January is set at $20 million.

This is a buyout that would be paid by Alabama and has been set deliberately high in order to deter bigger schools than Oregon swooping in for their head coach.

Lanning has done an excellent job at the Ducks and could see it as a job unfinished, which is why he is keen to stay. But will the lure of Tuscaloosa become too much, and will the Tide fork out the $20 million needed if they Lanning is their man?