All tennis fans know that the Big 3 has maintained a stronghold on the men’s singles game for a generation.

To call Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal dominating is not an overstatement.

They are equivalent to the Mount Rushmore of men’s tennis.

The mind-boggling numbers demonstrate their successes and what the next generation is bumping up against.

Grand Slams By The Numbers

While we know that each member of the Big 3 has won at least 20 Grand Slams, it does not tell the true story.

There are four Grand Slam tournaments per year.

Here is how many of those have been won by one member of the Big 3.

Australian Open – 17 of 18 French Open (Roland Garros) – 17 of 18 Wimbledon – 17 of 19 U.S. Open – 12 of 19

A reminder of the crazy era we have been living into… Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have won: 17 of the last 18 Australian Open

17 of the last 18 Roland Garros

17 of the last 19 Wimbledon

12 of the last 19 US Open 😮😍 pic.twitter.com/2yvGlEaMkC — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) April 24, 2023

Since 2004, only Russian Marat Safin and Swiss player Stan Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2005 and 2014.

Wawrinka in 2015 is the only man outside of the Big 3 to win the French Open since 2005.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon two times since 2003 when the Big 3 took over.

Those Murray victories happened in 2013 and 2016.

The U.S. Open has been a little more diverse for multiple reasons.

Juan Martin del Potro (2009), Andy Murray (2012), Marin Cilic (2014), Stan Wawrinka (2016), Dominic Thiem (2020), Daniil Medvedev (2021), and Carlos Alcaraz (2022) are the seven winners outside of the Big 3.

It is reasonable to conclude that both Wawrinka and Murray and perhaps other players would have won more Grand Slams had they played in a different era.

Who Wins Roland Garros?

The next Grand Slam begins next month at Roland Garros, and though Rafael Nadal has had a firm grip on it for many years with 14 titles, it is questionable whether he or Novak Djokovic will be able to compete being 100% healthy and fit.

For years, the question has been when the next generation will take over, and a logical assumption, given how 2023 has progressed would be that at the 2023 French Open, we will see the changing of the guard.

Though Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz could be considered a favorite among the younger generation of players to win Roland Garros, there are plenty of others who can win including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and American Taylor Fritz, and that is far from an exhaustive list.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023