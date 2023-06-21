Wimbledon 2023 is set to swing into action on July 3. First, the Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will occur to determine the official tournament matchups. Find out when the Wimbledon 2023 draw will take place, how it works, along with the early favorites to win the third Grand Slam of the season.
When Is The 2023 Wimbledon Draw
Wimbledon 2023 is less than two weeks away as the world’s top tennis players prepare for the third and most prestigious Grand Slam of the year.
In 2023, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will look to defend their single’s titles at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.
The 2023 Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will take place on Friday, June 30.
The draw will determine the official seedings and matchups at Wimbledon.
In the men’s draw, Djokovic is expected to be the No. 1 seed after winning the French Open at Roland-Garros, followed by Carlos Alcaraz.
On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek is expected to be the top seed, followed by Rybakina, the reigning champion, and up-and-coming challenger Aryna Sabalenka.
How Does The Wimbledon Draw Work?
To make sure matches are as balanced and fair as possible, the Wimbledon draw slots players into the tournament bracket using a combination of seeding and random selection.
The top 32 seeds are selected and carefully placed to balance out the bracket with the order determined using a formula that assesses past performance on grass. Meanwhile, the remaining players are randomly selected into four brackets.
Each of the top four players are separated into the four brackets with the algorithm ensuring that they will not play against one of their immediate rivals too early in the tournament. The process repeats for the remaining seeded players.
In doing so, it ensures none of the top four seeds will play each other until the semifinals. Likewise, none of the top-eight seeds will play each other before the quarterfinals.
Wimbledon 2023 Odds
On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite on the grass with -150 odds to win Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz (+350), Danill Medvedev (+750), and Jannik Skinner (+1200) are the only other legitimate contenders to win at the All-England Club. All other players will enter the draw with +2000 odds or higher,
Rybakina is among the favorites to win the women’s Wimbledon title at +375 odds. Only Iga Swiatek has better odds to win Wimbledon heading into the draw. Not far behind, Aryna Sabalenka is next on the board as a top contender with +400 odds.
Check out the early Wimbledon 2023 odds below.
|ATP Tennis Player
|2022 Wimbledon Odds
|Play
|Novak Djokovic
|-145
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+400
|Daniil Medvedev
|+800
|Jannik Sinner
|+1200
|Taylor Frtiz
|+2000
|Alexander Zverev
|+2500
|Nick Kyrgios
|+2500
|Holger Rune
|+2800
|Matteo Berrenttini
|+3300
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+3300
|Andy Murray
|+3300
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+4000
|Andrey Rublev
|+5000
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+5000
|Sebastian Korda
|+5000
|Milos Raonic
|+5500
|Cameron Norrie
|+6600
|Alex De Minaur
|+6600
|Frances Tiafoe
|+7000
|Casper Ruud
|+8000
|Denis Shapovalov
|+8000
|Karen Khachanov
|+8000
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+8000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+9000
|Pabolo Carrenoa Busta
|+10000
|Maxime Cressy
|+10000
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+10000
|Jiri Lehecka
|+12500
|Tim Van Rijthoven
|+12500
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+12500
|Ben Shelton
|+12500
|Dominic Thiem
|+12500
