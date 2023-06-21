Tennis News and Rumors

When Is The Wimbledon 2023 Draw For Men’s & Women’s Singles Bracket?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
When Is The Wimbledon 2023 Draw For Men’s & Women’s Singles Bracket?

Wimbledon 2023 is set to swing into action on July 3. First, the Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will occur to determine the official tournament matchups. Find out when the Wimbledon 2023 draw will take place, how it works, along with the early favorites to win the third Grand Slam of the season.

When Is The 2023 Wimbledon Draw

Wimbledon 2023 is less than two weeks away as the world’s top tennis players prepare for the third and most prestigious Grand Slam of the year.

In 2023, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will look to defend their single’s titles at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

The 2023 Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will take place on Friday, June 30.

The draw will determine the official seedings and matchups at Wimbledon.

In the men’s draw, Djokovic is expected to be the No. 1 seed after winning the French Open at Roland-Garros, followed by Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek is expected to be the top seed, followed by Rybakina, the reigning champion, and up-and-coming challenger Aryna Sabalenka.

How Does The Wimbledon Draw Work?

To make sure matches are as balanced and fair as possible, the Wimbledon draw slots players into the tournament bracket using a combination of seeding and random selection.

The top 32 seeds are selected and carefully placed to balance out the bracket with the order determined using a formula that assesses past performance on grass. Meanwhile, the remaining players are randomly selected into four brackets.

Each of the top four players are separated into the four brackets with the algorithm ensuring that they will not play against one of their immediate rivals too early in the tournament. The process repeats for the remaining seeded players.

In doing so, it ensures none of the top four seeds will play each other until the semifinals. Likewise, none of the top-eight seeds will play each other before the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon 2023 Odds

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite on the grass with -150 odds to win Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz (+350), Danill Medvedev (+750), and Jannik Skinner (+1200) are the only other legitimate contenders to win at the All-England Club. All other players will enter the draw with +2000 odds or higher,

Rybakina is among the favorites to win the women’s Wimbledon title at +375 odds. Only Iga Swiatek has better odds to win Wimbledon heading into the draw. Not far behind, Aryna Sabalenka is next on the board as a top contender with +400 odds.

Check out the early Wimbledon 2023 odds below.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play
Novak Djokovic -145 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +400 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +800 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1200 BetOnline logo
Taylor Frtiz +2000 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +2500 BetOnline logo
Nick Kyrgios +2500 BetOnline logo
Holger Rune +2800 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrenttini +3300 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 BetOnline logo
Andy Murray +3300 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime +4000 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +5000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +5000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Korda +5000 BetOnline logo
Milos Raonic +5500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +6600 BetOnline logo
Alex De Minaur +6600 BetOnline logo
Frances Tiafoe +7000 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +8000 BetOnline logo
Denis Shapovalov +8000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +8000 BetOnline logo
Jan-Lennard Struff +8000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +9000 BetOnline logo
Pabolo Carrenoa Busta +10000 BetOnline logo
Maxime Cressy +10000 BetOnline logo
Francisco Cerundolo +10000 BetOnline logo
Jiri Lehecka +12500 BetOnline logo
Tim Van Rijthoven +12500 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +12500 BetOnline logo
Ben Shelton +12500 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +12500 BetOnline logo

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Swiatek, Rybakina, & Sabalenka Among Early Favorites

Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Swiatek, Rybakina, & Sabalenka Among Early Favorites

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Evaluates Her Chances At Wimbledon 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elina Svitolina Venus Williams
Venus Williams And Elina Svitolina Receive Wimbledon Wildcards
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Nick Kyrgios Jack Sock
Jack Sock And Nick Kyrgios Discuss Playing Doubles At U.S. Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova Shares Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena and Venus Williams
Serena Williams Engages In Funny Social Media Exchange With Venus Williams After Her Win Over Camila Giorgi
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever
Venus Williams Turns Back Time With 3 Set Win Over Camila Giorgi
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top