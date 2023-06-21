Wimbledon 2023 is set to swing into action on July 3. First, the Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will occur to determine the official tournament matchups. Find out when the Wimbledon 2023 draw will take place, how it works, along with the early favorites to win the third Grand Slam of the season.

When Is The 2023 Wimbledon Draw

Wimbledon 2023 is less than two weeks away as the world’s top tennis players prepare for the third and most prestigious Grand Slam of the year.

In 2023, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will look to defend their single’s titles at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

The 2023 Wimbledon draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournament will take place on Friday, June 30.

The draw will determine the official seedings and matchups at Wimbledon.

In the men’s draw, Djokovic is expected to be the No. 1 seed after winning the French Open at Roland-Garros, followed by Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek is expected to be the top seed, followed by Rybakina, the reigning champion, and up-and-coming challenger Aryna Sabalenka.

How Does The Wimbledon Draw Work?

To make sure matches are as balanced and fair as possible, the Wimbledon draw slots players into the tournament bracket using a combination of seeding and random selection.

The top 32 seeds are selected and carefully placed to balance out the bracket with the order determined using a formula that assesses past performance on grass. Meanwhile, the remaining players are randomly selected into four brackets.

Each of the top four players are separated into the four brackets with the algorithm ensuring that they will not play against one of their immediate rivals too early in the tournament. The process repeats for the remaining seeded players.

In doing so, it ensures none of the top four seeds will play each other until the semifinals. Likewise, none of the top-eight seeds will play each other before the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon 2023 Odds

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite on the grass with -150 odds to win Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz (+350), Danill Medvedev (+750), and Jannik Skinner (+1200) are the only other legitimate contenders to win at the All-England Club. All other players will enter the draw with +2000 odds or higher,

Rybakina is among the favorites to win the women’s Wimbledon title at +375 odds. Only Iga Swiatek has better odds to win Wimbledon heading into the draw. Not far behind, Aryna Sabalenka is next on the board as a top contender with +400 odds.

Check out the early Wimbledon 2023 odds below.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Novak Djokovic -145 Carlos Alcaraz +400 Daniil Medvedev +800 Jannik Sinner +1200 Taylor Frtiz +2000 Alexander Zverev +2500 Nick Kyrgios +2500 Holger Rune +2800 Matteo Berrenttini +3300 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +3300 Felix Auger-Aliassime +4000 Andrey Rublev +5000 Hubert Hurkacz +5000 Sebastian Korda +5000 Milos Raonic +5500 Cameron Norrie +6600 Alex De Minaur +6600 Frances Tiafoe +7000 Casper Ruud +8000 Denis Shapovalov +8000 Karen Khachanov +8000 Jan-Lennard Struff +8000 Stan Wawrinka +9000 Pabolo Carrenoa Busta +10000 Maxime Cressy +10000 Francisco Cerundolo +10000 Jiri Lehecka +12500 Tim Van Rijthoven +12500 Lorenzo Musetti +12500 Ben Shelton +12500 Dominic Thiem +12500

