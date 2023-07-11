MLB News and Rumors

White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert injured during home run derby

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

The 2023 Major League All-Star Game takes place in Seattle on Tuesday, and the game will not feature Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. of Guantanamo, Cuba. Why? Well, it is because Robert Jr. was injured during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

How did Robert Jr. get injured?

According to ESPN, Robert Jr. injured his right calf in baseball’s exhibition event, and at this time is day-to-day. The White Sox play the smoking hot Atlanta Braves on the weekend, and at this time Robert Jr. is questionable. In the Home Run Derby, Robert Jr. beat Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman of Portland, Oregon 28-27 in the quarterfinals before losing to Tampa Bay Rays left fielder and fellow Cuban Randy Arozarena of Mantua, Cuba 35-22 in the semifinals.

2023 MLB Season

In the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season to date, Robert Jr. has batted .271 with 26 home runs and 51 runs batted in. During 89 games, 375 plate appearances and 339 at bats, he has scored 62 runs, and had 92 hits, 23 doubles, eight stolen bases, 21 walks, 193 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .330, and a slugging percentage of .569. Robert Jr.’s 26 home runs are the third most in Major League Baseball. He is only behind Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, who has 32 home runs, and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia.

Lone White Sox representative

Robert Jr. was the only White Sox representative at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Now due to his injury, no White Sox player will be playing in the game.

Fourth in the American League Central

Chicago is fourth in the American League Central at 38 wins and 54 losses. They have the third worst record on the junior circuit. Only the Kansas City Royals at 26 wins and 65 losses, and the Oakland Athletics at 25 wins and 67 losses are worse.

 

 

Topics  
MLB All-Star Game MLB Home Run Derby MLB News and Rumors White Sox

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.


