White Sox’ Slugger Luis Robert Out of All-Star Game Following Calf Tightness After Home Run Derby

Colin Lynch
Luis Robert1

The White Sox Star Will unfortunately not be making his All-Star Debut tonight

The Chicago White Sox had high hopes for outfielder Luis Robert representing the team at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. However, a setback during the Home Run Derby will prevent him from participating in the game.

Calf Tightness Following the Derby

Robert felt tightness in his calf during the first round of the Derby and will be evaluated as he is considered day-to-day, according to the White Sox. The team announced that he will miss the All-Star Game and his status for the upcoming games will be determined later. Despite the injury, Robert put on an impressive performance in the Derby, hitting a total of 50 home runs in the first and second rounds.

As the top seed in the Derby, Robert eliminated Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles in the first round with 28 homers. In the second round, despite dealing with a tight calf, he hit 22 homers but fell short to fellow Cuban Randy Arozarena, who hit 35. Arozarena advanced to the final but ultimately lost to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Robert’s absence from the All-Star Game is disappointing as he has been having a standout season for the White Sox. He currently holds a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .569. His 26 home runs rank third in the league, trailing only Shohei Ohtani and Matt Olson.

Missing His All-Star Debut

This year was supposed to be Robert’s All-Star debut after an impressive start to his career, which included a second-place finish in the Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove award in 2020.

While it is unclear how severe Robert’s calf injury is, some may attribute it to the notion that the Home Run Derby brings bad luck, often leading to subsequent injuries or underperformance. Regardless, the unfortunate injury serves as a reminder of the risks associated with participating in the Derby and the disappointment of missing out on the All-Star Game debut for both Robert and White Sox fans.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
