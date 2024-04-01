MLB News and Rumors

White Sox trade relief pitcher Jake Cousins to Yankees

Jeremy Freeborn
The Chicago White Sox traded relief pitcher Jake Cousins of Park Ridge, Illinois to the New York Yankees on Sunday according to the Associated Press. In return, the White Sox receive cash. Cousins has spent the last three seasons pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Never pitched for the White Sox in the regular season

Cousins was a free agent in the offseason and signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on December 5. He pitched in seven exhibition games for the White Sox and was very effective. Cousins had an excellent earned run average of 1.29. However, he did not pitch for the White Sox in their weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers swept the White Sox by winning three one-run games by scores of 1-0, 7-6, and 3-2.

Cousins’s statistics with the Brewers in 2023

Last season in Milwaukee, Cousins pitched nine games with the Brewers in 2023. He did not have a decision with an earned run average of 4.82. In 9 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 10 hits, five earned runs, one home run, 10 walks, two wild pitches, to go along with seven strikeouts and a very poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.14. There is no doubt that control was an issue for Cousins in 2023. The fact that he gave up more walks than innings pitched and had more walks than strikeouts should be disconcerting for Yankees fans. However, the 4.82 earned run average suggests Cousins got out of some jams without giving up a ton of damage.

Yankees deliver stunning sweep

While the White Sox were swept over the weekend by the Tigers, the Yankees won four straight games in Houston. New York won by scores of 5-4, 7-1, 5-3, and 4-3. It was a marvelous weekend for newly acquired Yankees outfielder Juan Soto of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who had nine hits in 17 at bats for an excellent batting average of .529.

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
