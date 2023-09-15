Who are the top 10 Chicago White Sox Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the sixth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Chicago White Sox. The list includes the time when the White Sox were known as the Sioux City Cornhuskers (1894), the St. Paul Saints (1895 to 1899), and the Chicago White Stockings (1900 to 1903).

10) Carlos Lee

The outfielder from Aguadulce, Panama had 152 home runs with the White Sox from 1999 to 2004. In the last two seasons with the White Sox, he had 31 home runs in each season.

9) Bill Melton

The third baseman from Gulfport, Mississippi had 154 home runs with the White Sox from 1968 to 1975. An All-Star in the 1971 season, Melton led the American League with 33 home runs. It was the second straight year he had 33 home runs, as he also reached that mark in 1970.

8) Jermaine Dye

The rightfielder from Oakland, California had 164 home runs with the White Sox from 2005 to 2009. In 2005, Dye had one home run in the World Series. It came in game one, a 5-3 White Sox win over the Houston Astros. In 2006, Dye was an American League All-Star. He had a career-high 44 home runs.

7) Robin Ventura

The corner infielder from Santa Monica, California had 171 home runs with the White Sox from 1990 to 1998. He had 16 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1992, and a career-high 34 home runs with the White Sox in 1996.

6) Magglio Ordonez

The rightfielder from Caracas, Venezuela had 187 home runs with the White Sox from 1997 to 2004. The four-time All-Star for the White Sox (1999 to 2001, 2003), had a career-high 38 home runs in 2002. Ironically, that was the only season in a five-year stretch that Ordonez was not an American League All-Star.

5) Carlton Fisk

The Hall of Fame catcher from Bellows Falls, Vermont was one of the best hitting catchers in Major League Baseball history. He hit 214 home runs for the White Sox from 1981 to 1993. Fisk had a career high 37 home runs with the White Sox in 1985. Fisk was a four-time All-Star with the White Sox, as he was honoured in 1981, 1982, 1985, and 1991.

4) Harold Baines

The Hall of Fame outfielder from Easton, Maryland had 221 home runs with the White Sox from 1980 to 1989, and again from 1996 to 1997, and 2000. He had a career-high 29 home runs with the White Sox in 1984, before being an American League All-Star four times with the White Sox (1985 to 1987, and again in 1989).

3) Jose Abreu

The three-time All-Star first baseman from Cienfuegos, Cuba had 243 home runs with the White Sox from 2014 to 2022. In Abreu’s rookie season of 2014, he had a career-high 36 home runs and was the American League Rookie of the Year. In 2020, when Abreu was the American League Most Valuable Player, he hit 19 home runs. Abreu was an All-Star in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

2) Paul Konerko

The first baseman from Providence, Rhode Island had 432 home runs from 1999 to 2014. The six-time All-Star (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, and 2012), had back-to-back seasons with 40+ home runs. He had 41 dingers in 2004 and 40 dingers in 2005. When the White Sox won the 2005 World Series, he had five home runs in the postseason.

1) Frank Thomas

The Hall of Fame first baseman from Columbus, Georgia had 448 home runs from 1990 to 2005. He was an American League All-Star five straight years from 1993 to 1997. In 1993 when Thomas was the American League Most Valuable Player, he hit 41 home runs. In 1994 when Thomas was the American League MVP, he hit 38 home runs. Thomas hit a career-high 43 home runs in 2000, and hit 12 home runs in 2005, the year the White Sox won the World Series.