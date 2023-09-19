Who Are The Top 10 Cincinnati Reds Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the eighth of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Cincinnati Reds. The list includes the Cincinnati Redstockings (1881 to 1889) and the Cincinnati Redlegs (1953 to 1959).

10) Eric Davis

The two-time National League All-Star outfielder from Los Angeles, California had 203 home runs with the Reds from 1984 to 1991 and 1996. He had a career-high 37 home runs with the Reds in 1987, the first time as an All-Star, and 34 home runs in 1989, the second time as an All-Star. When the Reds won the 1990 World Series, Davis had 24 regular season home runs. In the postseason, Davis homered for Cincinnati in game one of the World Series, a 7-0 Cincinnati win over the Oakland Athletics.

9) Ken Griffey Jr.

The centerfielder from Donora, Pennsylvania had 210 home runs with the Reds from 2000 to 2008. In 2000, Griffey Jr. was a National League All-Star and had 40 home runs. He then had 20 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2004, and 30 home runs as a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2007.

8) Jay Bruce

The right fielder from Beaumont, Texas had 233 home runs with the Reds from 2008 to 2016. He was an All-Star thrice with the Reds in 2011, 2012 and 2016, where he had 32, 34, and 33 home runs respectively. In 2016 as a National League All-Star, Bruce split his time with the Reds and New York Mets.

7) George Foster

The left fielder from Tuscaloosa, Alabama had 244 home runs with the Reds from 1971 to 1981. He was a five-time National League All-Star with the Reds from 1976 to 1979, and again in 1981. He led Major League Baseball with a Reds franchise record 52 home runs in 1977, and led the National League with 40 home runs in 1978. When the Reds won the 1976 World Series, Foster had two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. They came in game one, a 6-3 Reds win, and in game three, a 7-6 Reds win.

6) Ted Kluszewski

The first baseman from Argo, Illinois had 251 home runs with Cincinnati from 1948 to 1957. He led Major League Baseball with 49 home runs and 141 runs batted in during 1954. Kluszewski was a four-time All-Star from 1953 to 1956, and led the National League with 192 hits in 1955.

5) Adam Dunn

The left fielder and first baseman from Houston, Texas had 270 home runs with Cincinnati from 2001 to 2008. He had 26 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2002, and had a career-high 46 home runs in 2004. Dunn was also known for striking out. He led the Major Leagues in strikeouts three straight years from 2004 to 2006.

4) Tony Perez

The Hall of Fame corner infielder from Camaguey, Cuba had 287 home runs from 1965 to 1976, and 1984 to 1986. A seven-time All-Star with the Reds (1967 to 1970, 1974 to 1976), Perez had a career-high 40 home runs in 1970. Perez had four home runs in the 1975 postseason when Cincinnati won the World Series. They came in game two of the 1975 National League Championship Series (6-1 Reds win over the Pittsburgh Pirates), game five of the 1975 World Series (6-2 Reds win over the Boston Red Sox where he had two home runs), and game seven of the 1975 World Series (4-3 Reds win over the Red Sox).

3) Frank Robinson

The Hall of Fame outfielder and first baseman from Beaumont, Texas had 324 home runs with the Reds from 1956 to 1965. He had 38 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year in 1956 and 37 home runs as the National League Most Valuable Player in 1961. Robinson was a six-time All-Star with the Reds in 1956, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1962 and 1965.

2) Joey Votto

The six-time National League All-Star from Toronto, Ontario, Canada has 356 home runs since 2007. He had a career-high 37 home runs as the National League Most Valuable Player in 2010. That year Votto led the Major Leagues with a .424 on base percentage and the National League with a .600 slugging percentage. Votto’s 356 home runs are the most among Canadians in Major League history.

1) Johnny Bench

The Hall of Fame catcher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma had 389 home runs with the Reds from 1967 to 1983. He led the Major Leagues with 45 home runs in 1970 and 40 home runs in 1972. In both seasons, Bench was the National League Most Valuable Player. Bench’s 356 home runs as a catcher are the third most at the position in Major League history. As a rookie, Bench had 15 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year. A 14-time All-Star, Bench had one home run in game three of the 1975 World Series, a 6-5 Reds win over the Boston Red Sox. Then in the 1976 postseason, Bench had one home run in game three of the National League Championship Series, a 7-6 Reds win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and two home runs for Cincinnati in game four of the World Series, a 7-2 Reds win over the New York Yankees.