Who are the top 10 Houston Astros Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the 10th of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Houston Astros. The list includes the Houston Colt .45s, which were in Major League Baseball from 1962 to 1964.

10) Bob Watson

The first baseman from Los Angeles, California had 139 home runs with the Astros from 1967 to 1979. Watson had a career-high 22 home runs in 1977. He was an American League All-Star in 1973 and 1975, and had 16 home runs and 18 home runs those seasons respectively.

9) Cesar Cedeno

The four-time All-Star outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 163 home runs with the Astros from 1970 to 1981. In 1972, he became only the second Major League player to have 20 home runs (22) and 50 stolen bases (55) in the same season. Cedeno had a career-high 26 home runs with the Astros in 1974.

8) Alex Bregman

The third baseman from Albuquerque, New Mexico has 164 home runs with the Astros since 2016. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 when he had 31 home runs and 41 home runs respectively. In the two postseasons that the Astros won the World Series, Bregman had seven home runs. He had two home runs in Astros wins during the 2017 American League Divisional Series (an 8-2 Houston win over the Boston Red Sox in game one and a 5-4 Houston win in game four). Then in 2022, Bregman had a home run in each postseason series (an 8-7 Houston win over Seattle in game one of the ALDS, a 3-2 Houston win over the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS and a 5-2 Houston win over Philadelphia in game two of the World Series).

7) Glenn Davis

The first baseman from Jacksonville, Florida had 166 home runs with the Astros from 1984 to 1990. He had 31 home runs in 1986 as an All-Star. Davis was also an All-Star in 1989 when he had a career-high 34 home runs. In an interesting statistic, he actually had 71 home runs at the minor league level before playing his first Major League game.

6) George Springer

The centerfielder from New Britain, Connecticut had 174 home runs with the Astros from 2014 to 2020. He had a career-high 39 home runs in 2019. It was the third straight year Springer was an American League All-Star. Springer also had 34 home runs in 2017 and 22 home runs in 2018. When the Astros won the 2017 World Series, he had six home runs in the postseason, including five in the World Series when he was named the 2017 World Series Most Valuable Player.

5) Jose Altuve

The eight-time All-Star second baseman from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela has 209 home runs with the Astros since 2011. He had a career-high 31 home runs in 2019, and matched that total in 2021. When Altuve was named the American League Most Valuable Player in 2017, he had 24 home runs. When the Astros won the 2017 World Series, he had seven postseason home runs, including three in one game. That came in an 8-2 Houston win over the Boston Red Sox in game one of the American League Divisional Series.

4) Jim Wynn

The outfielder from Cincinnati, Ohio had 223 home runs for Houston from 1970 to 1981. From 1972 to 1974, he had a minimum of 20 home runs each season and was a National League All-Star each year. Wynn had a career-high 26 home runs in 1974.

3) Craig Biggio

The Hall of Fame catcher and second baseman from Smithtown, New York had 291 home runs for the Astros from 1988 to 2007. Eight times Biggio reached 20 home runs in a season, including a career-high 26 home runs in 2005. Seven times in Biggio’s career he was an All-Star. Biggio also has 53 home runs ever from the leadoff spot, the most home runs ever in the National League.

2) Lance Berkman

The six-time All-Star outfielder from Waco, Texas had 326 home runs with the Astros from 1999 to 2010. He had a career-high 45 home runs in 2006. It was the second time in Berkman’s career he reached 40 home runs in a single season, as he had 42 home runs in 2002.

1) Jeff Bagwell

The Hall of Fame first baseman from Boston, Massachusetts had 449 home runs with the Astros from 1991 to 2005. He had an Astros franchise record 47 home runs in 2000. Three times Bagwell reached 40 home runs in a season as he had 43 home runs in 1997 and 42 home runs in 1999.