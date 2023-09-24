Who Are The Top 10 Kansas City Royals Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the 10th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Kansas City Royals.

10) Billy Butler

The designated hitter from Orange Park, California had 127 home runs with the Kansas City Royals from 2007 to 2014. He had a career high 29 home runs with the Royals in 2012. That year Butler was an American League All-Star and won the American League Silver Slugger Award.

10) Eric Hosmer

The first baseman from South Miami, Florida had 127 home runs with the Royals from 2011 to 2017. He had a career high 25 home runs in back-to-back seasons with Kansas City in 2016 and 2017. Hosmer won a World Series with the Royals in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016. When Hosmer won a World Series with the Royals in 2015, he had one postseason home run. That came in game four of the American League Divisional Series, a 9-6 Royals win over the Houston Astros.

9) Mike Moustakas

The corner infielder from Los Angeles, California had 139 home runs with the Royals from 2011 to 2018. He had a career high 37 home runs in 2017. That was the second year Moustakas was an American League All-Star as he also had 22 home runs in 2015. When the Royals won the 2015 World Series, Moustakas had one postseason home run. That came in game six of the American League Championship Series, a 4-3 Royals win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

8) John Mayberry

The first baseman from Detroit, Michigan had 143 home runs with the Royals from 1972 to 1977. He had a career-high 34 home runs with the Royals in 1975. Mayberry was an American League All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 1973 and 1974, where he had 26 and 22 home runs respectively. Known for his outstanding plate discipline, Mayberry led the American League with 122 walks in 1973 and 119 walks in 1975.

7) Frank White

The five-time All-Star middle infielder from Greenville, Mississippi had 160 home runs with the Royals from 1974 to 1990. White had back-to-back seasons with a career-high 22 home runs in 1985 and 1986. He had one home run when being named the 1980 American League Championship Series MVP against the New York Yankees, and another home run in game three of the 1985 World Series, a 6-1 Royals win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

6) Hal McRae

The designated hitter from Avon Park, Florida had 169 home runs with the Royals from 1973 to 1987. The three-time All-Star (1975, 1976, 1982) had a career-high 27 home runs in 1982. That year McRae led Major League Baseball with 46 doubles and 133 runs batted in.

5) Alex Gordon

The left fielder from Lincoln, Nebraska had 190 home runs with the Royals from 2007 to 2020. He had a career-high 23 home runs in 2011. The three-time All-Star homered in game one of the 2015 World Series. It came in a 5-4 Royals win over the New York Mets in a game that lasted 14 innings. At the time, Gordon tied the game at four runs apiece in the bottom of the ninth inning.

4) Amos Otis

The outfielder from Mobile, Alabama had 193 home runs with the Royals from 1970 to 1983. The five-time All-Star had a career-high 26 home runs in 1973. That was the fourth straight season Otis was an American League All-Star.

3) Mike Sweeney

The designated hitter and first baseman from Orange, California had 197 home runs with the Royals from 1996 to 2007. He had 29 home runs in back-to-back seasons in 2000 and 2001, A five-time All-Star, he was second in the American League with 144 runs batted in during the 2000 season.

2) Salvador Perez

The catcher from Valencia, Valenzuela had 244 home runs from 2011 to 2023. The eight-time All-Star led the Major Leagues with 48 home runs and 121 runs batted in during the 2021 season. That set the Major League record for most home runs in a single season by a catcher and set the Royals single season record for most home runs in a season. When the Royals won the 2015 World Series, Perez had four home runs.

1) George Brett

The Hall of Fame corner infielder from Glen Dale, West Virginia had 317 home runs with the Royals from 1974 to 1993. He had a career high 30 home runs in 1985. That year Brett led Major League Baseball with a .585 slugging percentage and the American League with an on base plus slugging percentage of 179. In the 1985 postseason, the year the Royals won the World Series, Brett had three home runs against the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series, and was named the ALCS MVP. In 1980, the year Brett was the AL MVP, he had 24 home runs.