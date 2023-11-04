Who Are The Top 10 Philadelphia Phillies Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the 20th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Philadelphia Phillies. The history includes the Philadelphia Quakers and the Philadelphia Blue Jays.

10) Dick Allen

The corner infielder and left fielder from Wampum, Pennsylvania had 204 home runs with the Phillies from 1964 to 1969, and again from 1975 to 1976. Allen was a three-time National League All-Star with the Phillies in 1965, 1966 and 1967. He had 20 home runs in 1965, a career-high 40 home runs in 1966, and 23 home runs in 1967. Allen had 29 home runs as the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year, and led the National League with a .632 slugging percentage in 1966 when he hit 40 dingers.

9) Jimmy Rollins

The shortstop from Oakland, California had 216 home runs with the Phillies from 2001 to 2014. As an All-Star, Rollins hit 14 home runs in 2001, 11 home runs in 2002, and 12 home runs in 2005. When Rollins won the National League MVP in 2007, he had a career-high 30 home runs, and became the first player in Major League history with 20 triples, 30 home runs, 200 hits (212), and 30 stolen bases (41) in the same season. In 2008, when the Phillies won the World Series, Rollins hit a home run in game four of the National League Divisional Series (6-2 Phillies win over the Milwaukee Brewers) and in game five of the National League Championship Series (5-1 Phillies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers).

8) Cy Williams

The centerfielder from Wadena, Indiana had 217 home runs with the Phillies from 1918 to 1930. He led the National League with 15 home runs in 1920, Major League Baseball with 41 home runs in 1923, and the National League with 30 home runs in 1927.

7) Greg Luzinski

The leftfielder from Chicago, Illinois had 223 home runs with the Phillies from 1971 to 1980. He had a career-high 39 home runs in 1977. That was the third of four straight years that Luzinski was a National League All-Star. He had 34 home runs in 1975, 21 home runs in 1976, and 35 home runs in 1978. When the Phillies won the 1980 World Series, he hit a home run in game one of the National League Championship Series, a 3-1 Phillies win over the Houston Astros. It was the only home run hit in the entire series.

6) Chase Utley

The second baseman from Pasadena, California hit 233 home runs with the Phillies from 2003 to 2015. The six-time All-Star had a career-high 33 home runs in 2008, the year the Phillies won the World Series. In the 2008 postseason, Utley hit three home runs (in game one of the NLCS, a 3-2 Phillies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, in game one of the World Series, a 3-2 Phillies win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and game three of the World Series, a 5-4 Phillies win over the Rays). Utley holds the record for the most home runs in a single World Series (five in 2009), and most home runs by a second baseman in the World Series (seven).

5) Chuck Klein

The Hall of Fame right fielder from Indianapolis, Indiana had 243 home runs with the Phillies from 1928 to 1933, and again from 1936 to 1941. Four times Klein led the National League in home runs. He had 43 home runs in 1929, 31 home runs in 1931, 38 home runs as the National League MVP in 1932, and 28 home runs as a National League All-Star in 1933. In 1933, Klein accomplished the Triple Crown as he also led the National League in batting average (.368) and runs batted in (120). On July 10, 1936, Klein had a game for the ages as he hit four home runs in a 9-6 Phillies win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, tying the MLB record for most home runs in a game.

4) Pat Burrell

The left fielder from Eureka Springs, Arkansas had 251 home runs with the Phillies from 2000 to 2008. He hit a career-high 37 home runs with the Phillies in 2002. When the Phillies won the 2008 World Series, Burrell hit three postseason home runs. He hit two in game four of the National League Divisional Series, a 6-2 Phillies win over the Milwaukee Brewers, and one home run in game one of the National League Championship Series, a 3-2 Phillies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. From 2001 to 2008, Burrell hit a minimum of 20 home runs.

3) Del Ennis

The left fielder from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania had 259 home runs with the Phillies from 1946 to 1956. Three times Ennis was a National League All-Star (1946, 1951, 1955). He had 17 home runs as a rookie in 1946, 15 home runs in 1951, and 29 home runs in 1955. In 1950, Ennis had a career-high 31 home runs. That same year he led the National League with 126 runs batted in.

2) Ryan Howard

The first baseman from St. Louis, Missouri had 382 home runs with the Phillies from 2004 to 2016. As a rookie, Howard hit 22 home runs, and was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2005. He hit a Phillies franchise record 58 dingers, which led the National League in 2006. It was the most home runs by a second year player in Major League history. Howard also led the Major Leagues with 48 home runs, the year the Phillies won the World Series. In the 2008 postseason, Howard hit three home runs in the World Series (one against Tampa in game three, a 5-4 Philadelphia win, and two in game four, a 10-2 Philadelphia win). Howard is the fastest player to hit 100 home runs in Major League Baseball history (325 games), and the fastest player to hit 200 home runs in Major League Baseball history (658 games). Howard’s 15 grand slams is also a Phillies’s franchise record.

1) Mike Schmidt

The Hall of Fame corner infielder from Dayton, Ohio had 548 home runs with the Phillies from 1972 to 1989. Schmidt led the Major Leagues with 36 home runs in 1974, 38 home runs in 1975, 38 home runs in 1976, 48 home runs in 1980, 31 home runs in 1981, and 40 home runs in 1983. Schmidt then led the National League with 36 home runs in 1984, and 37 home runs in 1986. He was the National League MVP in 1980, 1981, and 1986. When the Phillies won the 1980 World Series, Schmidt was named the World Series MVP. Schmidt hit two home runs, including game five, a 4-3 Phillies win over the Kansas City Royals. On April 17, 1976, Schmidt hit four home runs in a single game, in an 18-16 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs.