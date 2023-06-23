Tennis News and Rumors

Will A Partnership With Retired Aussie Mark Philippoussis Be The Difference For Maria Sakkari?

Wendi Oliveros
Mark Philippoussis

Retired Australian and former ATP Top 10 tennis player Mark Philippoussis, 46, has recently started working with Maria Sakkari who is trying to jump-start her game.

The former World No. 3 Sakkari has dropped to No. 8 and is 21-12 in 2023.

Sakkari, 27, lost in the first round of the French Open to eventual finalist Karolina Muchova.

Eagle-eyed fans who watched Netflix’s Break Point noticed that Philippoussis was working with Sakkari’s Greek male counterpart Stefanos Tsitsipas last year when the docuseries was filmed.

The two parted ways earlier this year.

 

 

Whether it is a coincidence or not, Sakkari has already played better and exuded more confidence than fans have seen from her in months.

She is in the quarterfinals at the Berlin Open seeking her first title of 2023 and her second career WTA title.

What Philippoussis Brings

Mark Philippoussis played against the greats of the game spanning multiple generations.

Known for his big serve, he played against Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and his Aussie counterpart Patrick Rafter.

His best results were on grass and hardcourts, losing the 2003 Wimbledon final to Federer (Roger’s first Grand Slam title) and the 1998 U.S. Open final to Rafter.


Sakkari has not made it beyond the second round in either Grand Slam.

Philippoussis is working alongside Sakkari’s long-time coach Tom Hill.

It is worth noting that Sakkari has yet to speak publicly about adding Philippoussis or the scope of his role so it is not clear if he is just an advisor for the second half of the year or a full-time permanent addition.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
