Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Declines Player Option, Enters Free Agency

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma declined his $13 million player option and will enter free agency, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma Coming Off Career Season

ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

Kuzma is coming off his best season as a pro. Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Wizards on shooting percentages of 44.8/33.3/73.0.

Because of his successful season, Kuzma was expected to decline his player option.

Kuzma has been a member of the Wizards since 2021 when he was traded to Washington by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Russell Westbrook deal.

Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers inside the bubble in 2020.

Kyle Kuzma Set To Become Top Free Agent

Kuzma will now become one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market this summer. The 27-year-old is a 6’9″ wing that should be entering his prime years.

Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension before the 2020-2021 season. He will command more than $13 million/year. Kuzma’s next contract is expected to fall within a yearly range of $20-$25 million.

The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs are three teams who need a stretch wing, a role Kuzma can play.

NBA Betting Guides 2023