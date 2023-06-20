NBA News and Rumors

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Declines Player Option, Enters Free Agency

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma declined his $13 million player option and will enter free agency, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma Coming Off Career Season

Kuzma is coming off his best season as a pro. Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Wizards on shooting percentages of 44.8/33.3/73.0.

Because of his successful season, Kuzma was expected to decline his player option.

Kuzma has been a member of the Wizards since 2021 when he was traded to Washington by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Russell Westbrook deal.

Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers inside the bubble in 2020.

Kyle Kuzma Set To Become Top Free Agent

Kuzma will now become one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market this summer. The 27-year-old is a 6’9″ wing that should be entering his prime years.

Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension before the 2020-2021 season. He will command more than $13 million/year. Kuzma’s next contract is expected to fall within a yearly range of $20-$25 million.

The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs are three teams who need a stretch wing, a role Kuzma can play.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Wizards
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Damian Lillard Blazers

Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard Does Not Want Youth Movement In Portland, Wishes To Play With Veterans

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
Houston's Jarace Walker
NBA Draft 2023 Fifth Pick Odds: Jarace Walker, Cam Whitmore Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
City Reapers guard Amen Thompson
NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds: Amen Thompson The Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 19 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Suns guard Chris Paul
Chris Paul Next Team Odds If Not Wizards: Lakers, Clippers Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 19 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
Chris Paul Surprised By Trade, Found Out From His Son While On A Plane
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 19 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Michael Jordan To Profit $2 Billion From Charlotte Hornets Sale, More Than Lifetime Nike Deal
Michael Jordan To Profit $2 Billion From Charlotte Hornets Sale, More Than Lifetime Nike Deal
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 16 2023
NBA News and Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson
NBA Free Agency 2023: Zion Williamson Next Team Odds If Traded
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top