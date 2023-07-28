Soccer

Women’s World Cup 2023: Viewing Figures for USWNT vs. Netherlands Beat Total Primetime Viewership of CBS, NBC & ABC Combined

David Evans
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is attracting an exciting surge of attention, with the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) latest face-off against the Netherlands pulling in record-breaking viewership numbers. These impressive figures spotlight an escalating interest in women’s soccer across America.

Almost 6.5 Million Viewers Tune In to Watch USWNT’s World Cup Game Against The Netherlands

The thrilling match commanded the attention of a staggering 6.43 million viewers on FOX. This number reflects a significant 20% jump from the second USWNT group stage match in 2019 against France. The USWNT versus Netherlands match has now entered the record books as the most-watched Group Stage match ever on U.S. English language television.

The game’s viewership exceeded the combined primetime delivery of TV powerhouses ABC, CBS, and NBC, who collectively pulled in 6.1 million viewers. In essence, the USWNT game seized the primetime spotlight, mesmerizing soccer fans and beyond.

Peak Audience of 8.45 Million Watched Gripping Final Minutes

The game, which culminated in a gripping 1-1 draw, kept audiences on the edge of their seats. As the teams battled towards the conclusion, viewership surged to an impressive peak of 8.45 million between 10:45 pm and 11 pm.

Furthermore, the online sphere was abuzz with activity. The USWNT versus Netherlands match became the most-streamed Women’s World Cup match in FOX Sports history, with an average-minute audience of 196,938 tuning in, shattering previous streaming records.

Just a week earlier, the USWNT match against Vietnam was the talk of the town. Drawing in a record 5.26 million viewers, it set the stage for what is now proving to be a trend rather than an anomaly. The match against Netherlands further underscored the growing appeal of the Women’s World Cup.

This spike in viewership isn’t just about numbers. It seems to represent a shift in sports fandom. The USWNT has successfully sparked a newfound passion for women’s soccer, making each game an event to anticipate.

With the tournament ongoing, the USWNT’s upcoming match against Portugal on August 1, holds promise to keep the momentum going. However, it seems unlikely to break viewership figures as the game will kick-off at 3 am ET.

News Soccer
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
