The 2023 Women’s World Cup is attracting an exciting surge of attention, with the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) latest face-off against the Netherlands pulling in record-breaking viewership numbers. These impressive figures spotlight an escalating interest in women’s soccer across America.

Almost 6.5 Million Viewers Tune In to Watch USWNT’s World Cup Game Against The Netherlands

The thrilling match commanded the attention of a staggering 6.43 million viewers on FOX. This number reflects a significant 20% jump from the second USWNT group stage match in 2019 against France. The USWNT versus Netherlands match has now entered the record books as the most-watched Group Stage match ever on U.S. English language television.

The @USWNT‘s 1-1 @FIFAWWC draw with Netherlands delivered 6,429,000 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched Group Stage match ever on U.S. English language television⚽️🏆 ⛰️Match peaked at 8,451,000 viewers 📈 Most-streamed Group Stage match in @FOXSports history… pic.twitter.com/VogjnzP277 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 27, 2023

The game’s viewership exceeded the combined primetime delivery of TV powerhouses ABC, CBS, and NBC, who collectively pulled in 6.1 million viewers. In essence, the USWNT game seized the primetime spotlight, mesmerizing soccer fans and beyond.

Peak Audience of 8.45 Million Watched Gripping Final Minutes

The game, which culminated in a gripping 1-1 draw, kept audiences on the edge of their seats. As the teams battled towards the conclusion, viewership surged to an impressive peak of 8.45 million between 10:45 pm and 11 pm.

Furthermore, the online sphere was abuzz with activity. The USWNT versus Netherlands match became the most-streamed Women’s World Cup match in FOX Sports history, with an average-minute audience of 196,938 tuning in, shattering previous streaming records.

Just a week earlier, the USWNT match against Vietnam was the talk of the town. Drawing in a record 5.26 million viewers, it set the stage for what is now proving to be a trend rather than an anomaly. The match against Netherlands further underscored the growing appeal of the Women’s World Cup.

This spike in viewership isn’t just about numbers. It seems to represent a shift in sports fandom. The USWNT has successfully sparked a newfound passion for women’s soccer, making each game an event to anticipate.

With the tournament ongoing, the USWNT’s upcoming match against Portugal on August 1, holds promise to keep the momentum going. However, it seems unlikely to break viewership figures as the game will kick-off at 3 am ET.

