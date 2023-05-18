Tennis News and Rumors

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Confirms Thigh Injury, Participation At Roland Garros Is Up In The Air

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had a scary moment during her quarterfinal tennis match at the Italian Open against Elena Rybakina.

During a rally, Swiatek stretched to hit the ball and then stopped short.

Swaitek took a moment to collect herself and tried not to show the pain that she was experiencing.

She got her thigh wrapped and tried to fight through the match but ultimately retired.

It is only natural that she was thinking ahead about her health for the upcoming French Open starting next week.

Swiatek took to social media to update her fans on her condition.

What Swiatek Said

Swaitek indicated that she is getting her thigh checked out.

Later, she posted another update that indicated she was traveling to Paris for the French Open but seemed unsure if she could play.

A French Open Potentially Without Both Defending Champions

If Swiatek cannot play, both defending singles champions would be out at Roland Garros.

On Thursday, 14-time champion Rafael Nadal announced that he could not play at Roland Garros.

The Grand Slam tournaments are the Super Bowls of tennis, and not having the best players there is extremely disappointing.

The official draw for the French Open is on May 25 so there is still time for Swiatek to recover and play, but tournament organizers have to be concerned.

Why Are There So Many Injuries?

The 11-month tennis “season” is something that is often overlooked when it comes to players’ physical and mental health.

It is the longest season in professional sports, and it involves extensive travel, conditioning, and training on different surfaces.

Players have been concerned about the schedule for years noting that there are about 13 mandatory tournaments in different countries, some running two weeks long, and on different surfaces.

Failure to play in mandatory tournaments causes a hit to the player’s ranking.

Lower-ranked players are required to play more matches (whereas they would sometimes get early round byes as a higher-ranked player), and it also requires the players to face harder opponents earlier in the tournament.

More matches and a tougher draw are the factors players have to consider if they choose to skip tournaments.

Tennis is a great sport, but it should not come at the expense of the players’ physical and mental health because they are attempting to keep up with a very rigorous schedule.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
How to Bet on Rafael Nadal at French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal French Open Odds

Rafael Nadal Announces That He Will Skip Roland Garros, Take Break From Tennis

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff
Will Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Win Maiden Grand Slam In Doubles Or Singles?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Rafael Nadal Schedules Thursday Press Conference Amid Reports He Will Withdraw From French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Holger Rune Ousts Novak Djokovic In 3 Set Italian Open Quarterfinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Netflix was the origin to RedBox. You can have DVDs/BluRays delivered, or subscribe for 8 dollars a month to stream videos to any of your devices.
Part 2 Of Netflix’s Break Point Tennis Docuseries Is Dropping In June
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz Loses To World No. 135 Fabian Marozsan, Complicates French Open Seeding
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Chris Evert Picks French Open 2023 Winners for Men’s & Women’s Singles Titles
Chris Evert Picks French Open 2023 Winners for Men’s & Women’s Singles Titles
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top