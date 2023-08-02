New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on the restricted list, the team announced on Wednesday. Germán will voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/kZhJETdr7x — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 2, 2023

The Yankees’ statement reads: “Domingo Germán has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán will not pitch for the Yankees again this season, according to Yankees GM Brian Cashman (via Bryan Hoch).

Germán has struggled throughout the 2023 season.

In 19 starts, Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 era, 114 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.08.

The highlight for Germán came on June 28 when he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Germán also became the first player from the Dominican Republic to throw a perfect game.

Germán last pitched on July 31, a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Germán came out of the bullpen and threw five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out four.

