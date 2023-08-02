MLB News and Rumors

Yankees' Domingo Germán Placed On Restricted List, Will Submit To Alcohol Abuse Treatment

Dan Girolamo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on the restricted list, the team announced on Wednesday. Germán will voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

Domingo Germán Placed On Restricted List

The Yankees’ statement reads: “Domingo Germán has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán will not pitch for the Yankees again this season, according to Yankees GM Brian Cashman (via Bryan Hoch).

Domingo Germán’s Rocky 2023 Season

Germán has struggled throughout the 2023 season.

In 19 starts, Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 era, 114 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.08.

The highlight for Germán came on June 28 when he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Germán also became the first player from the Dominican Republic to throw a perfect game.

Germán last pitched on July 31, a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Germán came out of the bullpen and threw five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out four.

 

MLB News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

