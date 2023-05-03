MLB News and Rumors

Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino & Rockies pitcher German Marquez to have Tommy John Surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

Two more Major League Baseball pitchers will have Tommy John Surgery. On Tuesday it was announced that New York Yankees right-handed reliever Lou Trivino of Green Lane, Pennsylvania and Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez of San Felix, Venezuela would both go under the knife according to ESPN.

Lou Trivino

Trivino has not pitched in 2023 after sharing his time in 2022 with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. A season ago, he was sensational with New York and struggled in Oakland. He had an earned run average of 1.66 with the Bronx Bombers, but pitched poorly with the Athletics with an earned run average of 6.47. In 32 innings with the Athletics, Trivino gave up 23 earned runs. Yet in 21 2/3 innings with the Yankees, he gave up only four earned runs.

Inside look at Trivino’s Injury

Trevino had re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year deal worth $4.1 million on November 18, a couple of weeks after the Houston Astros won the World Series. However in early March, he experienced discomfort in his elbow and it was determined that he had a right elbow strain. The loss of Trivino is significant for the Yankees, as they are also missing Frankie Montas with a shoulder injury and Carlos Rodon with a forearm ailment.

German Marquez

Marquez started in four games with the Rockies in 2023 and had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.95. In 20 games, the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star gave up 19 hits, 11 earned runs, four earned runs, and three walks, to go along with 17 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.10. Marquez has not pitched since April 26 when he gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 4-1 Rockies loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees and Rockies are both in last place in their respective divisions. However the Yankees are actually above .500 at 16 wins and 15 losses.

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors Rockies Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

Arrow to top