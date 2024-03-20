College Basketball News and Rumors

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams

Dan Girolamo
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15)

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht lead the AP men’s college basketball First-Team All-American. Which other players made the AP All-America teams?

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams

Edey was the only unanimous All-American on the first team. Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, has Purdue as a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Edey leads the country in scoring with 24.4 points while adding 11.7 rebounds.

Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, averaged 21.1 points and helped Tennessee earn a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Knecht was named the AP SEC Player of the Year.

Rounding out the first-team All-Americans are Houston’s Jamal Shead, North Carolina’s R.J. Davis, and UConn’s Tristen Newton.

Full List Of AP All-American Teams

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, the 2022-2023 Big East Player of the Year, headlined the second team. Kolek was joined by Alabama’s Mark Sears, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.

San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee headlined the third team. Other Third-Team All-Americans include Auburn’s Johni Broome, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., and Arizona’s Caleb Love.

AP All-American First-Team

  • Zach Edey, Purdue
  • Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
  • Jamal Shead, Houston
  • R.J. Davis, North Carolina
  • Tristen Newton, UConn

AP All-American Second-Team

  • Tyler Kolek, Marquette
  • Mark Sears, Alabama
  • DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
  • Kyle Filipowski, Duke
  • Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

AP All-American Third-Team

  • Johni Broome, Auburn
  • Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
  • Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
  • Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
  • Caleb Love, Arizona
College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

