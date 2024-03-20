Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht lead the AP men’s college basketball First-Team All-American. Which other players made the AP All-America teams?

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams

🚨 AP First-Team All-America 🏀 Zach Edey

🏀 Dalton Knecht

🏀 Jamal Shead

🏀 RJ Davis

🏀 Tristen Newton pic.twitter.com/WAZXEKSdI9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

Edey was the only unanimous All-American on the first team. Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, has Purdue as a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Edey leads the country in scoring with 24.4 points while adding 11.7 rebounds.

Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, averaged 21.1 points and helped Tennessee earn a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Knecht was named the AP SEC Player of the Year.

Rounding out the first-team All-Americans are Houston’s Jamal Shead, North Carolina’s R.J. Davis, and UConn’s Tristen Newton.

Full List Of AP All-American Teams

🚨 AP Second-Team All-America 🏀 Tyler Kolek

🏀 Mark Sears

🏀 DaRon Holmes II

🏀 Kyle Filipowski

🏀 Hunter Dickinson pic.twitter.com/xAcNstFr2a — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, the 2022-2023 Big East Player of the Year, headlined the second team. Kolek was joined by Alabama’s Mark Sears, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.

San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee headlined the third team. Other Third-Team All-Americans include Auburn’s Johni Broome, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., and Arizona’s Caleb Love.

AP All-American First-Team

Zach Edey, Purdue

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Jamal Shead, Houston

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Tristen Newton, UConn

AP All-American Second-Team

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Mark Sears, Alabama

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

AP All-American Third-Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Caleb Love, Arizona