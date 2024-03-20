Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht lead the AP men’s college basketball First-Team All-American. Which other players made the AP All-America teams?
Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams
🚨 AP First-Team All-America
🏀 Zach Edey
🏀 Dalton Knecht
🏀 Jamal Shead
🏀 RJ Davis
🏀 Tristen Newton pic.twitter.com/WAZXEKSdI9
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024
Edey was the only unanimous All-American on the first team. Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, has Purdue as a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Edey leads the country in scoring with 24.4 points while adding 11.7 rebounds.
Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, averaged 21.1 points and helped Tennessee earn a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Knecht was named the AP SEC Player of the Year.
Rounding out the first-team All-Americans are Houston’s Jamal Shead, North Carolina’s R.J. Davis, and UConn’s Tristen Newton.
Full List Of AP All-American Teams
🚨 AP Second-Team All-America
🏀 Tyler Kolek
🏀 Mark Sears
🏀 DaRon Holmes II
🏀 Kyle Filipowski
🏀 Hunter Dickinson pic.twitter.com/xAcNstFr2a
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024
Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, the 2022-2023 Big East Player of the Year, headlined the second team. Kolek was joined by Alabama’s Mark Sears, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.
San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee headlined the third team. Other Third-Team All-Americans include Auburn’s Johni Broome, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., and Arizona’s Caleb Love.
AP All-American First-Team
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
- Jamal Shead, Houston
- R.J. Davis, North Carolina
- Tristen Newton, UConn
AP All-American Second-Team
- Tyler Kolek, Marquette
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
AP All-American Third-Team
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
- Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
- Caleb Love, Arizona