Phil Mickelson nearly KOs actor Chris O'Donnell with high leg kick (Video)

Phil Mickelson truly is a jack of all trades.

He’s an event host, gambler, comedian, sommelier and, most importantly — he’s one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game.

Oh, and he also has some pretty good martial arts skills, which we recently found out. He was recently hanging out with actor Chris O’Donnell, and he apparently decided to swing a high leg kick at his buddy — nearly striking him in the face.

O’Donnell looked terrified, and who can blame him? Mickelson has some powerful legs, which that video showed. We’d have given in and ducked out of the way.