Look: Steelers RB James Conner roasted for awful haircut

The Steelers drafted running back James Conner as insurance last season, just in case the situation with Le’Veon Bell ever got ugly.

Sure enough, it did, as Bell has been holding out, and still has yet to report to the team, which certainly hasn’t gone over well with his teammates — especially his offensive linemen.

As such, Conner was given the opportunity to start in the team’s Week 1 showdown with the Browns, and he made the most of it, rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL fans couldn’t help but take notice of his awful haircut, though, which looks like he got run over by a lawnmower. It’s hard to even classify what exactly this look is.

Business in the front, unsure about the middle, party in the back. James Conner's haircut is … unique. pic.twitter.com/CfdNiN9fyi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2018

Here’s when his patented look was created.

James Conner’s barber should be banned from ever using a pair of clippers again. This is a hair crime. pic.twitter.com/oJaJGbhpMk — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) September 9, 2018

Conner can’t even blame that look on rookie hazing, as he’s now in his second season.