The Tecno L8 is an inexpensive smartphone that has amazing battery life. The best features of this phone are 5050 mAh battery, a large HD IPS display and good cameras. Apart from that, it can boast of other, no less impressive features. In this post we will give you the Tecno L8 review https://jiji.ng/mobile-phones/tecno-l8. Also, if you want to buy Tecno l8, visit Jiji! There you will find hundreds of ads, and you will surely choose an option at the best price!

Main specifications

Processor: 1.3GHz 4-core Processor

Platform: Android 5.1 (Lollipop), Tecno Hios UI

Colors: various colors

GPU: No

Memory: 1 GB RAM

SIM Count: Dual SIM, Dual standby

SIM Type: 77.5 x 154 x 8.85 mm

Design

It is no surprise that being an inexpensive device, the Tecno L8 has a plastic body. On the other hand, the manufacturer decided to give it a metal-appearance, which makes device look stunning. The device is 8.85 millimetres thick.

Camera

The Tecno L8 has two cameras: an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. The rear-facing camera has LED flash, autofocus and HDR that ensures that you will make high quality photos.

Display

Tecno L8 has a big 5.5-inch IPS display (with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels). The phone has mid-range pixel density of about 267 ppi, so when it comes to wide-angle viewing, this phone can`t boast with great quality.

Memory

The phone has 16GB internal memory, which is enough for handling enormous number of photos, songs, videos and apps. You can also expand the storage using microSD card.

Software

The phone has only 1 GB of RAM. So, for some consumers Android 5.1 Lollipop OS won’t be satisfying, but after all this is a budget device.

Performance

The Tecno L8 performance is quite usual for the phones of this range. The phone is powered by a 4-core processor (1.3 GHz).

Price

You can find the smartphone at leading Nigerian online stores. The Tecno L8 price ranges from N35,000 to N45,000.

Other features

The main feature that astonishes everyone who is thinking of buying the Tecno L8 is that it has an amazing 5050 mAh Li-Ion battery. Also, you can extend battery life by enabling a power saver mode.

The Tecno L8 is a dual-SIM phone, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t have LTE support. As for standard connectivity options, you will find here Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 3G.