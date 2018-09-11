Dustin Johnson addresses Paulina Gretzky cheating, breakup rumors

Social media went into a tailspin on Monday when Paulina Gretzky deleted all traces of fiancee Dustin Johnson from her Instagram account. Photos were deleted, and given that Gretzky has over 700K followers, it didn’t take long for the world to take notice.

Soon after, a report circulated about Johnson cheating on Gretzky with a woman named Yassie Safai. She spoke to TMZ Sports and denied it, saying that she and Johnson have run into each other at Sherwood Country Club, but that the two aren’t close friends, and have not had a relationship.

With that said, it didn’t take long for Johnson to issue a statement about the rumors, which he did Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

It’s important to note that even though Johnson scrubbed her Instagram of Johnson, a source told TMZ that the two are still together — for now.

Johnson has had issues with cheating in the past, but it would be unfair to jump the gun and assume anything just yet. Still, it’s clear that something went on between DJ and Gretzky, and we’ll see if they can work it out in the near future.