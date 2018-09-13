Watch: AJ Green catches three TDs in same half vs Ravens

Bengals All-Pro receiver AJ Green was an unstoppable force in Thursday’s game against the Ravens, and he really was the difference in the 34-23 win.

Green helped the team jump out to a 28-7 lead, which they were in jeopardy of blowing, but did not. And it was all because of his three touchdowns in the first 17 minutes of the game, which is ridiculous, and made his fantasy football owners quite happy.

His first touchdown came five minutes into the game, on a four-yard pass from Andy Dalton.

Green’s second score happened four minutes later, before we even realized that he was capable of another.

REMINDER: AJ Green is a monster pic.twitter.com/q4KLQOQU5x — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 14, 2018

But he wasn’t done. He attained a hat trick two minutes into the second quarter via this seven-yard strike.

3rd touchdown of the first half for A.J. Greenpic.twitter.com/8Q50YgasAZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2018

He’s just that good.