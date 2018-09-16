Look: Ryan Fitzpatrick rocks huge gold chain, track jacket at presser

Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is now 2-0 as the team’s starting quarterback, and there’s a lot to be excited about in Tampa Bay.

Fitzpatrick appears to be elated about the team’s start, as the 35-year-old quarterback went full throwback with his postgame press conference attire — and did so in style.

The Bucs quarterback led the team to a 27-21 victory over the Eagles, with four touchdown passes, and only one interception. After it was over, he showed up to the podium wearing sunglasses, a gold chain and track jacket that was open — showing off his chest hair.

Take a number, ladies. There’s plenty of Fitzmagic to go around.