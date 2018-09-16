Vontae Davis retires after strangely quitting on Bills at halftime

Bills cornerback Vontae Davis had had enough in Sunday’s embarrassing home loss to the Chargers, so he took matters into his own hands.

The Chargers took a 28-6 lead into the half, and Davis really didn’t feel like coming out for the final two quarters.

So, he didn’t.

Davis apparently put on his street clothes at halftime, and just got up and left — rather than joining his teammates on the field for the final two quarters.

Word is Vontae Davis put on his street clothes at half, said he was quitting and left the stadium, per another source https://t.co/spdxMWrNSd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 16, 2018

Davis told them he was retiring, and that, as you might imagine, did not go over well with the Bills players.

Lorenzo Alexander said he was told Vontae Davis pulled himself out and retired at halftime. Said he hasn't seen anything like it going back to Pop Warner. "Completely disrespectful." — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 16, 2018

But he did live up to his promise, as Davis announced his retirement after the game was in the books.

Wow. Can’t say we were expecting that to happen. As for the Bills, well, they might be the worst team in the NFL right now — either them or the Cardinals.