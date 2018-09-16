Vontae Davis retires after strangely quitting on Bills at halftime

Bills cornerback Vontae Davis had had enough in Sunday’s embarrassing home loss to the Chargers, so he took matters into his own hands.
The Chargers took a 28-6 lead into the half, and Davis really didn’t feel like coming out for the final two quarters.
So, he didn’t.
Davis apparently put on his street clothes at halftime, and just got up and left — rather than joining his teammates on the field for the final two quarters.
Davis told them he was retiring, and that, as you might imagine, did not go over well with the Bills players.
But he did live up to his promise, as Davis announced his retirement after the game was in the books.
Wow. Can’t say we were expecting that to happen. As for the Bills, well, they might be the worst team in the NFL right now — either them or the Cardinals.
