Watch: Josh Allen hurdles defender on first-down run

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen torched one of the best defenses in the NFL — on the road, no less — right out of the gate on Sunday, and it’s fair to question why the coaching staff didn’t start him sooner.

The Bills scored 23 points combined in their first two games, yet Allen was able to lead his team to 17 in the first quarter alone against the Vikings. He was accurate, poised and showed no fear, which was evident on one particular play.

It happened when he was faced with a third-and-10 scenario, facing a heavy pass rush. He stepped up in the pocket to avoid the pressure, then took off running. Allen was met by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, but he wasn’t fazed. He leaped and casually hurdled Barr to pick up the first down.

Bills fans have a lot to be excited about, judging by what the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft showed on Sunday.