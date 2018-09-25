How to Arrange a Successful Car Purchase?

Inexperienced people sometimes neglect a complete car check before buying it, counting on honesty of the seller. Unfortunately, this approach leads to many problems a buyer needs to solve at once. Even if the car doesn’t seem to have any technical issues inside, it is worth taking care of its full check. After the technical diagnostics, you will be sure that the vehicle is really worth the rate it is sold at.

What Does the Technical Diagnostics Include?

When buying a pre-owned car, it is necessary to carry out its full diagnostics. Some people believe that it is only about checking the engine and its mile number. In fact, many other procedures are envisaged. Many services offer a computer scan of the system. Naturally, this is not enough for a complete check, which FAXVIN performs. So, you should make sure that the main components of the car are working as intended and are not close to the runout.

Experienced specialists carefully check the condition of the braking system, machine bed, and suspension. It is also crucial to conduct a visual inspection of the engine and make sure the air-conditioning system is sealed.

Car Body Inspection

This is very important because rarely sellers honestly report that the car was in an accident or has a damage. Accordingly, you will have to inspect the vehicle yourself to make sure there are no signs of major overhaul.

The visual car check should involve the following:

uneven painting;

chipped lacquer layer on a metallic;

rust;

deformation of thresholds.

Car Engine Check

For obvious reasons, checking the car before buying provides a thorough diagnostic of the engine. In order to avoid problems in the course of time, you should avoid the risk of buying a vehicle with an engine that has some technical issues or moved from a different car. It also concerns the presence of a gearbox, which for some reason was under repair. Diagnosis of the engine can be ordered at almost any service station. During this procedure it is important to pay attention to a few key points:

a uniform passage of exhaust gases, indicating that the engine is not worn out;

coolant consistency;

date of release of all factory spare parts;

absence of any streaks.

It is recommended to choose the car with the maximum number of native repair parts in it.

This indicates that the vehicle was rarely repaired and is in a good condition.

Inspection of the Passenger Compartment & Test Drive

When checking the car before the purchase, it is important to pay attention to its passenger compartment. First of all, it is worth to assess the status of the steering wheel as well as door seals. Naturally, these elements of the car do not point directly to the mileage but help to make a general impression of the vehicle. So they should be in a good condition.