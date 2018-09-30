Arden Key hit with ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalty on Baker Mayfield 'hit' (Video)

The NFL is moving more and more toward becoming a flag-football league, as some of the calls involving hits on the quarterback have been absolutely ridiculous. It’s beginning to look like defenders can’t even touch a quarterback — let alone hit them.

And why that seems like a bit of a dramatic overreaction, it actually isn’t, judging by what took place in Sunday’s Browns-Raiders game. Raiders defensive lineman Arden Key simply grabbed Baker Mayfield after he attempted a pass, then let go of him. Mayfield didn’t even go down, yet that somehow warranted a flag for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL continues to be criticized for these weak calls, yet somehow, they’re getting worse.