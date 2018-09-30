Watch: Earl Thomas flips off Seahawks after suffering broken leg injury

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas may have just played in his final game for the organization, and he made sure to let them know about it.

Thomas, who has battled injuries in the past, has made it clear that he’s wanted a new contract, which the team never offered to him. It’s unlikely if he’ll ever get one now.

It happened when the Seahawks safety when down with an apparent leg injury, as the Cardinals tied the game at 17 with a touchdown pass to Chad Williams. Thomas was eventually carted off the field, and that’s when he flipped in the bird in the direction of the Seahawks sideline.

Is this how the #Seahawks career of Earl Thomas will end? This was pointed to the #Seahawks bench by the way. Since he got hit on the job and they refused to give him a proper contract. pic.twitter.com/XfPVm57BMJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

Shortly after, it was announced that Thomas suffered a broken left leg, putting an end to his season.

This situation really has gotten ugly, and as bad as we feel for Thomas due to the brutal injury, he has to carry himself better than that.