Watch: Female fan throws guy down multiple rows in stands at Giants game

The Saints handed the Giants their third loss of the season on Sunday, and the mood at MetLife Stadium was a somber one for much of the contest.

Things got chippy in the stands at one point during the game as a result, when a number of Giants fans got into it. A female fan was seen arguing with a male counterpart, which got ugly once he gave her a little push. That resulted in she and one of her male friends teaming up on the fan — shoving him so hard that he rolled down a few rows of seats.

The real show is in the stands at the Giants game pic.twitter.com/QEf7nWgrMk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 30, 2018

That’s the effect that a 1-3 start to the season has on some fans, apparently.