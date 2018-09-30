Watch: Tyler Eifert has great beer-chugging celebration after TD

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert caught his first touchdown of the season in Sunday’s game against the Falcons, and he celebrated in a big way.

The Bengals had been cautious about easing Eifert back into the offense, due to his injury issues in the past. He had only eight catches for 97 yards on the season heading into the game, but he came up big on the Bengals’ opening drive on Sunday. Eifert caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the end zone, and he celebrated by shaking the ball as if it were a beer can, then making it look as if he were chugging it.

http://twitter.com/Bengals/status/104645087124289945

That was one of the more clever celebrations we’ve seen so far this season.