Look: LeBron James supports Colin Kaepernick by wearing his shirt

Lakers superstar LeBron James has made his political beliefs very clear over the years, and now that he’s in Los Angeles he has the perfect platform to continue to do so.

James has criticized President Donald Trump a number of times in the past, and he’s also emphasized that he stands for social justice, along with a number of other NBA players.

He made a statement with his pregame attire ahead of Thursday’s game against the Kings at Staples Center, as James rocked a Colin Kaepernick shirt.

LeBron showed up to the Lakers' preseason game in a Colin Kaepernick shirt. pic.twitter.com/K42uReODiP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2018

In case we were wondering, we now know that James stands with Kaep.