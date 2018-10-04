Watch: Sony Michel criticized for running technique that led to Clayton Geathers concussion

Patriots running back Sony Michel lowered the boom on an opponent during Thursday’s game against the Colts, but the way he went about doing it was not legal.

And yet, somehow, no penalty was called.

It happened in the second quarter of the game, when Michel was attempting to finish off a solid piece of running with a touchdown. He was met by Colts safety Clayton Geathers, and then elected to lower his helmet — essentially initiating contact with his opponent’s head. The helmet-to-helmet hit that followed knocked Geathers down, and he was eventually taken to the locker room, as he entered concussion protocol.

#Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel ran over #Colts Safety Clayton Geathers. Geathers was taken to the locker room after that. pic.twitter.com/QvAmetb0iO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2018

No one really understood how no penalty was called.

Sony Michel totally just had the lowering the head penalty that they simply aren't calling on running backs. Like they've just decided it isn't there. Kareem Hunt had the same thing last Monday. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) October 5, 2018

Sony Michel should have had a 15-yard penalty and a touchdown on that drive. He got neither. — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) October 5, 2018

That should be a flag on Sony Michel lowering crown – again Patriots get away with a call and hurt a Colt — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) October 5, 2018

Michel has to be penalized there, otherwise there’s really no impetus to stop him from leading with his helmet again.