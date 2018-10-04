Watch: Sony Michel criticized for running technique that led to Clayton Geathers concussion

Patriots running back Sony Michel lowered the boom on an opponent during Thursday’s game against the Colts, but the way he went about doing it was not legal.
And yet, somehow, no penalty was called.
It happened in the second quarter of the game, when Michel was attempting to finish off a solid piece of running with a touchdown. He was met by Colts safety Clayton Geathers, and then elected to lower his helmet — essentially initiating contact with his opponent’s head. The helmet-to-helmet hit that followed knocked Geathers down, and he was eventually taken to the locker room, as he entered concussion protocol.
No one really understood how no penalty was called.
Michel has to be penalized there, otherwise there’s really no impetus to stop him from leading with his helmet again.
Comments