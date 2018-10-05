Adrian Peterson gifts offensive linemen, Alex Smith personalized scooters (Photo)

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson wasn’t signed with an NFL team earlier this summer, but a brutal injury to Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice gave him an opportunity.

And he’s made the most out of it, earning the starting job, carrying the ball 53 times for 236 yards (four touchdowns). His 4.2 yards per carry is impressive for a 33-year-old running back, who has clearly logged a lot of mileage during the course of his career.

The Redskins enjoyed some time off during their bye week, but now that they’re back, it’s all business, as they have a huge game against the Saints on Monday night. To get them focused on the task at hand, Peterson bought his offensive linemen and quarterback Alex Smith personalized scooters.

Here Is one of the scooters the #Redskins offensive linemen are riding around the locker room. And, no, Trent Williams is NOT one of the players riding a scooter. pic.twitter.com/eeFo4bgg7i — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) October 5, 2018

It made for a funny scene in the locker room.

Adrian Peterson just gave his offensive linemen scooters and it is carnage in #Redskins locker room. There are 300-pound dudes scooting everywhere. Jordan Reed: “What? Tight ends don’t block??” — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) October 5, 2018

We only wish we could’ve seen the 300-pounders riding around all over the team facility.