Tyler Eifert shows off photo of gruesome ankle injury

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has dealt with some brutal injuries over the years, and he’s not afraid to address them, either.

He took it one level further on Friday, when he actually posted a picture from the hospital — showing his most recent injury.

The photo shows Eifert’s foot in a cast, with a number of stitches as well. He also stated that he picked a green cast because he’s an Irishman, which makes sense.

Road to recovery. Obvious why I picked green… #GOIRISH ☘️☘️☘️ PS – Beat the Steelers! pic.twitter.com/DfVa2p7jka — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) October 12, 2018

The injury occurred in September, so the surgery he underwent could have him working out for teams in the spring — just in time for free agency. Still, Eifert’s injury history is a red flag that may prevent him from being paid. He just can’t manage to stay on the field, no matter how hard he tries.