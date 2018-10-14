Dolphins trade rumors suggest DeVante Parker could go to Seahawks

The Dolphins, for whatever reason, just haven’t been a good fit for tall, physical wide receiver DeVante Parker, and there’s a good chance he’s going to be traded in the coming weeks.

Parker has been battling injuries this season — to both his finger and quadricep — but he’s never really been very involved in the offense. The team has favored a more run-focused offense, and Parker has never seen the number of targets he should be seeing. At 6’3,” with a great vertical leap, he’s a viable asset in the red zone, and can help teams finish drives.

And that’s exactly what the Seahawks need.

The Seahawks let wide receiver Paul Richardson depart in free agency earlier in the year, and their two top targets in the passing game — Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett — are both 5’11”. The 6’4″ tight end Will Dissly is out for the season with a torn patella, and the team needs a tall, physical receiver for jump balls in the red zone.

Enter Parker.

Parker has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Dolphins, and he’s expressed his discontent with the coaching staff a number of times. It’s just not working out for him in Miami, and a change of scenery — especially playing for a contender — could be exactly what he needs. And as for the Seahawks, they’ve won three in a row and have a chance to make a playoff run again this year. Another weapon in the passing game could help them keep up in the divisional arms race with the high-powered Rams.

It really does seem as if Parker will be traded in the coming weeks, and the Seahawks figure to be a viable landing spot.