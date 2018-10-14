Patrick Mahomes throws ball over DB's head on 67-yard TD (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed a few throws that could’ve potentially resulted in touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but he made up for them in the third stanza of the contest.

And he wasted no time, either.

The Chiefs received the kickoff in the third quarter, and after running two plays, the team was faced with a third-and-two scenario. Mahomes made sure they got a lot more than that. The Patriots managed to generate some pressure on the play, so Mahomes rolled right to buy some time. He then uncorked a dime to Kareem Hunt — over the head of Jason McCourty, who had the Chiefs running back in coverage — while on the run. Hunt caught it in stride, and the end result was a 67-yard touchdown.

A little Mahomes Magic and we've got a game! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/nDmSkvlLfd — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 15, 2018

That touchdown was the Chiefs’ first of the game, and it cut the Patriots’ lead to 24-16.