Ball Marks is here to #GrowTheGame of Golf at The Sports Daily

Whether it be the resurgence of Tiger Woods, the amount of wildly talented golfers around the world, or the unique golf content being released every day, the game of golf is stronger than ever. Even though Tiger is the needle for the PGA Tour and golf in general, he is not the only one who is helping to #GrowTheGame and making golf more of a mainstream sport. On a daily basis there are stories of people and companies in the golf industry that are doing their part to help gain more popularity to the sport, and I will be using my voice at The Sports Daily to help bring you those stories in an entertaining manner. Whether it be Twitter sensation Eddie Pepperell winning the British Masters, the potential of Steph Curry hosting a PGA Tour event at a public track in San Fran, or a new episode of “Tourist Sauce” by No Laying Up is released, The Sports Daily will be the home for anything and everything revolved around the game of golf.

With that being said, I should probably introduce myself, and give you a better idea of golf content you are going to see on The Sports Daily moving forward. My name is Matt “Ball” Marks, and it is safe to say I am obsessed with golf. Doesn’t matter if I am playing, watching, or creating content around the game, golf is my passion. Even though I grew up playing golf, it was more of a hobby, as I had dreams of playing baseball in college and beyond (LOL). Let’s just say by senior year of high school I could barely lift my arm, let alone throw a baseball, so those dreams faded pretty quickly. Fast forward about 8 years and now I am a 26 year old with a 4.5 handicap without ever getting a lesson (that’s a lie I had one 30 minute lesson 5 years ago), who wishes he could go back in time and tell myself to put down the bat, and pick up a driver. Luckily, I am still relatively young to have such a passion for the game, so even though I may never have a professional golf career, my journey through the game of golf, and what it has to offer, is just beginning.

My goal for my time at The Sports Daily is to not only provide you with daily content surrounded by the professional golf tours, but shine a spotlight on the other amazing content and stories around the game of golf. We go back to the state of the game, and the PGA Tour especially, with Tiger being back, and the amount of talent week in and week out, the 2018-2019 season has the potential to be the best PGA Tour season of all time. While the PGA Tour puts out a product every week that is full of the best players in the world, it is not the only company that produces golf content on a weekly basis. There are so many different types of golfer, so in turn there are so many different types of golf content, so I will use this platform to share the amazing/entertaining golf content throughout the internet. It all comes back to #GrowTheGame and hopefully I can do my part in helping showcase the game of golf and all it has to offer.

Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Instagram as I will show you how obsessed with golf I actually am, along with some Tom Brady love, and degenerate gambling.